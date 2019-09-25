The trio will join Jurassic World regulars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Dern and Neill first played their respective dino-doctors in the original 1993 Jurassic Park film, reprising their roles for 2001’s Jurassic Park III. Goldblum meanwhile reprised Dr Ian Malcolm for 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park and he enjoyed a (tiny) speaking role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The exact plot of Jurassic World 3 still hasn't been uncaged, but it’s been confirmed that Trevorrow will co-write the script with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising). The film is likely to carry on from the cliffhanger from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw a host of dinosaurs released into human civilization.

The recently released Jurassic World mini-movie, Big Rock (watch the ENTIRE thing below), also supports the idea future instalments of the franchise will focus on these escaped dinosaurs. In the eight-minute adventure, we see a family (portrayed by Andre Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, Pierson Salvador and Noah and Ethan Cole) terrorised by an Allosaurus super-predator during a camping trip.

In other words, expect the upcoming movie to be far from a Jurassic lark.

Jurassic World 3 will be released in cinemas 11th June 2021