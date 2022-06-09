For the first time since Stephen Spielberg's 1993 original, the three main stars from that film are reunited on the big screen – with Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum all reprising their roles alongside Jurassic World mainstays Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The Jurassic World saga is set to come to a close with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion this weekend, and the cast list certainly makes for exciting reading if you're a long-term fan of the franchise.

And there are a couple of new faces as well, with the likes of She's Gotta Have It's DeWanda Wise and The Get Down's Mamoudou Athie joining the action this time around.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Jurassic World: Dominion cast – including details about their characters and where you might have seen them before.

Chris Pratt plays Owen Grady

Who is Owen? An ethologist, Navy vet, and former Jurassic World employee who was responsible for training Velociraptors. He is Claire's boyfriend and Maisie's adoptive father.

What else has Chris Pratt been in? After a string or early roles in TV shows like Everwood and films such as Jennifer's Body, Pratt first rose to real prominence playing Andy Dwyer on the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation. He has since emerged as one of the main leading men of his generation, playing Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and other MCU projects in addition to his key role of Owen Grady. Other major credits include The LEGO Movie, The Magnificent Seven, Passengers and The Tomorrow War.

Bryce Dallas Howard plays Claire Dearing

Who is Claire? The former Jurassic World park manager and founder of the Dinosaur Protection Group. She is Owen's girlfriend and Maisie's adoptive mother.

What else has Bryce Dallas Howard been in? The daughter of filmmaker and actor Ron Howard, Bryce Dallas Howard started her film career with the lead role in M Night Shyamalan's The Village in 2004, teaming with the director again two tears later for Lady in the Water. She went on to star as Rosalind in Kenneth Branagh's film version of As You Like It, as Gwen Stacey in Spider-Man 3 and as Kate Connor in Terminator Salvation, while more recent roles have included Pete's Dragon and Rocketman. She has also moved into directing – with credits including episodes of both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Laura Dern plays Dr. Ellie Sattler

Who is Dr. Ellie Sattler? A paleobotanist and one of the consultants who traveled to John Hammond's original Jurassic Park.

What else has Laura Dern been in? Dern is reprising perhaps the most famous role of her career in this film, having previously starred as Ellie in both the original Jurassic Park and its second sequel Jurassic Park 3. She also has a wealth of other credits to her name, including frequent collaborations with David Lynch (in Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, Inland Empire and Twin Peaks: The Return), leading TV credits in Enlightened and Big Little Lies, and an Oscar-winning supporting turn in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. Other notable credits include Rambling Rose, Wild, The Master, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Little Women.

Jeff Goldblum plays Dr. Ian Malcolm

Who is Dr. Ian Malcolm? A mathematician in chaos theory and former consultant for Jurassic Park as well a key figure involved in the San Diego incident depicted in The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

What else has Jeff Goldblum been in? A hugely popular performer, Goldblum has appeared in many leading and supporting roles besides his turn as Ian Malcolm in three previous Jurassic Park films. Highlights include The Big Chill, The Fly, Independence Day, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and Thor: Ragnarok as well as TV roles on shows such as Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Will & Grace and his own documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Sam Neill plays Dr. Alan Grant

Who is Dr. Alan Grant? A paleontologist who was consulted for Jurassic Park and is a survivor of the Isla Sorna expedition depicted in Jurassic Park III.

What else has Sam Neill been in? Neill has had a long and varied film career – and although Dr Ian Malcolm remains perhaps his most well-known role, he's also had prominent roles in films such as Sleeping Dogs, My Brilliant Career, Possession, The Hunt for Red October, The Piano and The Hunt for the Wilderpeople. On the small screen, he won plaudits for his role as Chief Inspector Chester Campbell in the first two seasons of Peaky Blinders.

DeWanda Wise plays Kayla Watts

Who is Kalya? A former Air Force pilot who aids Owen and Claire on their mission.

What else has DeWanda Wise been in? Wise had the lead role in Spike Lee's TV adaptation of his film She's Gotta Have It and was also part of the main cast for the series Shots Fired. Her biggest film roles prior to this have been Someone Great, Fatherhood and The Harder They Fall.

Mamoudou Athie plays Ramsay Cole

Who is Ramsay? The Head of Communications of Biosyn – the rival bioengineering company to InGen.

What else has Mamoudou Athie been in? Athie's previous film roles have included The Circle, The Front Runner, Unicorn Storem Underwater and Uncorked, while small screen credits include key roles on The Get Down, The Detour, Sorry For Your Loss, and an Emmy-Award-nominated turn in Cake.

BD Wong plays Dr. Henry Wu

Who is Henry? The lead geneticist behind the dinosaur cloning programs at Jurassic Park and Jurassic World.

What else has BD Wong been in? Another returning character from the original, Wong's other credits have included an Emmy-Award-nominated turn as Whiterose in Mr. Robot and roles as Dr. George Huang in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Father Ray Mukada in Oz, Dr. John Lee in Awake, Hugo Strange in Gotham, and Ngapoi Ngawang Jigme in the film Seven Years in Tibet. He's also worked extensively as a voice actor – including playing Captain Li Shang in Mulan and its sequel – and as a stage actor.

Omar Sy plays Barry Sembène

Who is Barry? An animal trainer who worked with Owen at Jurassic World.

What else has Omar Sy been in? One of the biggest names working in France, Sy's credits include a César Award winning role in The Intouchables and the main role in Netflix's hit TV series Lupin. Hollywood credits include X-Men: Days of Future Past, Inferno, and Transformers: The Last Knight.

The Jurassic World: Dominion cast also includes: Campbell Scott (House of Cards) as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, Justice Smith (Pokemon Detective Pikachu) as Franklin Webb, Scott Haze (Minari) as Rainn Delacourt, Dichen Lachman (Severance) as Soyona Santos, Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop) as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, Kristoffer Polaha (Ringer) as Wyatt Huntley, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Elva Trill (Starstruck) as Charlotte Lockwood, and Varada Sethu (Hard Sun) as Shira.

Jurassic World Dominion arrives in UK cinemas on Friday 10th June 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

