The original movie revolved around the underwater protector (Momoa) and how he defeated his evil stepbrother, King Orm (Wilson), to rightfully claim the throne. Aquaman 2 will take fans down a new road with the titular character as he is forced to trust a sinister enemy in order to save Atlantis as well as the rest of the world.

While some fans thought we would be getting our next look at Arthur in Aquaman 2 in 2022, the sequel has been pushed back to 2023.

The hotly-anticipated sequel to Jason Momoa’s first outing as Arthur Currey in the 2018 film Aquaman, now titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has officially been delayed.

And director James Wan has shed some light on what fans can expect from the sequel to his 2018 blockbuster.

Talking at the DC Fandome virtual panel in August 2020, Wan explained: “I think the second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant in the world we are living in today. I think that’s where it wants to go."

Read on for everything you need to know about Aquaman 2.

When will Aquaman 2 be released?

Jason Momoa in Aquaman (Warner Bros)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now currently scheduled to be released on 17th March 2023.

The sequel was previously set for a December 2022 release date, but sadly fans will have to wait a little bit longer.

This is due to COVID-19 production delays in the visual effects department, according to Variety.

It’s not the only Warner Bros title getting a release date shuffle: Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, The Flash, Wonka and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are among some of the other films on the move.

Director James Wan took to social media to announce the end of filming for the sequel in January 2022.

He posted a photo of himself celebrating the end of filming with Momoa and Patrick Wilson on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of Aquaman 2.”

Who has been cast in Aquaman 2?

Jason Momoa is reprising his role of Arthur Curry/Aquaman, it has been confirmed.

Other confirmed cast members include Amber Heard (Mera) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta).

Ocean Master/Orm actor Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren (as Nereus), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna) and Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko) are also set to return.

Alongside the returning characters, we'll also see a host of new faces in Aquaman 2.

Momoa's fellow Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbaek has joined the cast of Aquaman 2, according to Deadline, but his role is yet to be announced.

What's more, Randall Park is also on board as Dr Stephen Shin, a marine biologist set on finding Atlantis, while Vincent Regan will portray Atman, the first king of Atlantis.

Elsewhere, Jani Zhao has also joined the cast as Stingray.

What will Aquaman 2 be about?

Warner Bros Pictures/DC Comics

It’ll almost certainly see Black Manta demanding vengeance for Aquaman’s transgressions in the opening minutes of the first film (not to mention the rest). In the first film, we only saw an origin story of the classic villain, so his second outing is the logical time to unleash his full potential as Aquaman’s arch-nemesis with more than 50 years' worth of comics history to look to for inspiration.

"I can tell you that [James Wan's] concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further,” teased Wilson.

"Of course, I want to know everything, but I also have a great respect for him and the process to know that I’m OK staying out of it until it’s late in the game. Sometimes, there’s so much information that I don’t ask because I don’t want to know, and I don’t want him to go, 'I can’t tell you that yet.'

"I have a few ideas of where Orm fits in, but I’m not gonna talk about them."

In August 2020, James Wan claimed that we could see rather a different film to the original Aquaman in terms of its tone.

Speaking at a DC Fan Dome virtual panel, the director said, "I think the second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant in the world we are living in today. I think that's where it wants to go."

Warner Bros' official Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom synopsis reads: “When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.” What happened in Aquaman? Set some time after 2017’s Justice League, Aquaman saw Arthur attempt to claim his destiny as the King of Atlantis from his brother-turned-foe Orm. Hell-bent on igniting a war between those above and below sea level, Orm enlisted the help of Black Manta to seal his place above the other underwater kings as the Ocean Master. The only hope being, if Arthur, always reluctant to recognise his responsibility, usurp his half-brother as the rightful King. Doing this meant acquiring the lost Trident of Atlan, an ancient relic that can only be wielded by the true king of the sea. With it, Arthur was able to rally the support of all forces threatening the overworld and turn them against Orm. However, in a post-credits scene a recovering Black Manta swore his revenge, so we doubt this is the last we've heard of that storyline. Buy Aquaman on DVD

When will a trailer be released? We won't see a trailer until closer to the film's actual release, Warner Bros may opt to debut it at San Diego Comic-Con as was the case for the first Aquaman. In any case, it'll probably have to be after WB and DC announce the full title (which may not be Aquaman 2 if history's any indication).

Aquaman 2 is set to hit cinemas on 17th March 2023