It sees Jason Momoa reprise his role as king of Atlantis Arthur Curry/Aquaman, and he's joined by a host of other returning faces, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the villain desperate to take him down.

Read on for everything you need to know about the main cast – including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Who is in the Aquaman 2 cast?

The main line-up in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is as follows:

Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman

Patrick Wilson plays Orm Marius/Ocean Master

Amber Heard plays Mera

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays David Kane/Black Manta

Nicole Kidman plays Atlanna

Dolph Lundgren plays Nereus

Temuera Morrison plays Tom Curry

Randall Park plays Dr Stephen Shin

Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry / Aquaman

Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman. WB

Who is Arthur Curry/Aquaman? The half-Atlantean/half-human king of Atlantis, whose powers include the ability to swim at supersonic speeds and summon and command aquatic life.

What else has Jason Momoa been in? After a few early roles, Momoa first became a big name for playing Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of Game of Thrones, and he has since gone on to appear in lead roles in other series such as Frontier and See. Aside from his role as Arthur Curry, big screen highlights include the key role of Duncan Idaho in Dune and the villain Dante Reyes in Fast X.

Patrick Wilson plays Orm Marius/Ocean Master

Patrick Wilson plays Orm Marius/Ocean Master. WB

Who is Orm Marius/Ocean Master? Arthur's Atlantean half-brother who was the king of Atlantis until he was imprisoned – and is now recruited by Arthur to fight against Manta.

What else has Patrick Wilson been in? Patrick Wilson has an extensive acting CV – but is perhaps now best known for his roles as Josh Lambert in the Insidious franchise and Ed Warren in the Conjuring films. Other big screen credits include The Phantom of the Opera, Hard Candy, Little Children, Watchmen, The A-Team and Prometheus, while on TV he's been in Angels in America, Gifted Man and the second season of Fargo.

Amber Heard plays Mera

Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman. DC

Who is Mera? In the comics, she is Arthur's wife and the queen of Atlantis – who has the ability to control water.

What else has Amber Heard been in? Key film credits from Heard's career include Pineapple Express, Never Back Down, The Joneses, Magic Mike XXL and The Danish Girl, while she's also appeared in TV shows such as Hidden Palms and The Stand.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays David Kane/Black Manta

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays David Kane/Black Manta. WB

Who is David Kane/Black Manta? A ruthless pirate and high-seas mercenary who uses an Atlantean armoured suit and wields the powerful Black Trident – the film finds him seeking to kill Arthur as revenge for the death of his father.

What else has Yahya Abdul-Mateen II been in? Abdul-Mateen has been something of a rising star in recent years, thanks to his roles in major films such as Us, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Matrix Resurrections, Candyman and Ambulance. He's also had TV roles in Watchmen and the Black Mirror episode Striking Vipers, and will soon join the MCU as the title character in the Disney Plus series Wonder Man.

Nicole Kidman plays Atlanna

Nicole Kidman plays Atlanna. WB

Who is Atlanna? The former queen of Atlantis – and the mother of Arthur and Orm.

What else has Nicole Kidman been in? One of the biggest movie stars of her generation, Kidman's key big screen credits include Batman Forever, To Die For, Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, The Others, Dogville, Cold Mountain, Birth, Australia, Paddington, Lion, The Beguiled, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Destroyer, Bombshell, Being the Ricardos and The Northman.

She's also had several prominent TV roles in recent years, earning acclaim for her roles in shows such as Big Little Lies, Top of the Lake, The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Dolph Lundgren plays Nereus

Dolph Lundgren plays Nereus. WB

Who is Nereus? The king of Xebel and Mera's father.

What else has Dolph Lundgren been in? Lundgren first found fame starring as Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, and went on to become a major action star – with some highlights from his CV including Masters of the Universe, The Punisher, Showdown in Little Tokyo, Universal Solider, Joshua Tree, Men of War, Johnny Mnemonic, Silent Trigger, Blackjack and more recently Expend4bles.

Temuera Morrison plays Tom Curry

Temuera Morrison plays Tom Curry. WB

Who is Tom Curry? Arthur's father who works as a lighthouse keeper.

What else has Temuera Morrison been in? Morrison has worked extensively in his homeland of New Zealand, but to an international audience is most known for his work in various Star Wars projects as both Jango and Boba Fett.

Randall Park plays Dr Stephen Shin

Who is Dr Stephen Shin? A marine biologist obsessed with finding Atlantis.

What else has Randall Park been in? Park is known for his lead role as Louis Huang in Fresh Off the Boat, and for playing Jimmy Woo in the MCU. Other credits on the big screen include They Came Together, The Interview, Office Christmas Party, The Disaster Artist, Long Shot, Always Be My Maybe and Totally Killer, while TV appearances include Veep, Young Rock and Blockbuster.

The cast also includes: Vincent Regan (300) as Atlan, Jani Zhao (The Sugar Captains) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as Karshon and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit UK cinemas on 20th December.

