When is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 in cinemas? What is it about?

Get your web shooters and masks at the ready, another trip into the Spider-Verse is on the way.

Produced by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a triumph with critics and audiences alike, even winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

The movie won fans over with its unique digital animation techniques mirroring the original comic book style, as well as its deeply moving story.

It’s no wonder then, that fans are clamouring for the release of the movie’s much-anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, which was confirmed by Sony before the first film was even released.

And this is where the good news comes in. Talking to Fandango, producer Amy Pascal recently gave fans some news about the hotly-anticipated sequel, promising a first look at the animated film will be released “soon”.

When pressed about the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Pascal said: “It’s going to be fantastic.” Pascal then promised that Sony will “have something to show that very soon”.

However, Spider-Man fans probably shouldn’t expect any further news until Spider-Man: No Way Home lands in cinemas in December 2021 and brings another layer of the Multiverse into the MCU.

For more information about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2’s release date and plot, read on.

When is Into the Spider-Verse 2 in cinemas?

Sadly, fans will be waiting for quite a long time… Sony has announced that the film will be released on October 7th, 2022, a further delay from the April 2022 release date planned before the coronavirus lockdown shut down a lot of film production.

Still, things are moving forward, with animator Nick Kondo revealing that production had started in early June.

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

Who is in the Into the Spider-Verse 2 cast?

No official cast details have been announced just yet but Shameik Moore is expected to return as the voice of Miles Morales, while Hailee Steinfeld is also a safe bet as Gwen Stacey aka Spider-Woman.

Jake Johnson could also return as Peter B. Parker, the out-of-shape Spider-Man who mentors Miles in the first film after arriving on his world from a parallel dimension.

No word yet on whether fellow dimension travellers Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn) and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) will be back for the sequel, or if we’ll see more of Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) who was glimpsed in the first film’s post-credits scene – or should that be post-credits meme?

Which other Spider-People could appear this time?

Spidey fans will be well aware that there is a vast universe of Spider-Man variations to draw from for this sequel, and it looks as if the animators are already exploring which new characters could be added to the mix.

The first film’s co-writer Phil Lord confirmed on Twitter that the so-called Japanese Spider-Man from 1978’s live action series has already been designed, suggesting he’s likely to appear in Spider-Verse 2.

For the uninitiated, Toei Company once took a stab at adapting Spider-Man into live-action for audiences in their native Japan, and the resulting series has developed a cult fanbase over the years that have followed.

He’s designed! — Philip Anderson Lucas Fra Angelico Lord Betancourt (@philiplord) November 5, 2019

The series made some major changes to the traditional Spider-Man origin story, passing the mantle to motorbike racer Takuya Yamashiro who gains his spectacular powers from an alien called the Marveller.

What will Into the Spider-Verse 2 be about?

The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away. It’s going to make the first movie look quaint — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 1, 2020

So far all we know about the film is that the original movie’s distinctive and critically-acclaimed art style will be updated, with producer Chris Miller noting that the advances made Spider-Verse 1 look “quaint”.

Otherwise it’s still very early days for the film so no official plot synopsis has been released, but that won’t stop fans from speculating about where the story could go next.

The final scene of Into The Spider-Verse suggested that Gwen had found a way to communicate with Miles from her dimension, which could be the basis for more universe-hopping mayhem in the sequel.

In the comic books, Miles and Gwen have also had a romantic relationship which is rumoured for inclusion in Spider-Verse 2.

The film could also introduce other characters like Silk and Jessica Drew (the original Spider-Woman), which could set up the all-female Spider-Verse spin-off that has been in the works for some time now.