It's only a natural conversation to have on May 4th, after all. But naturally, things can get tense when discussing the iconic franchise. So, to mark the special day, RadioTimes.com is celebrating in the most exciting of fashions and has handed over the power to you, the fan and reader.

It's Star Wars Day , so as well as scheduling in a mammoth epic movie marathon and reeling in the joys of the film franchise, of course conversations have turned to what fans think is the best film in the series.

For Star Wars fans across the globe, the question of what the best movie in the franchise is remains a hotly contested one. Is your heart with Revenge of the Sith or perhaps one of the more recent live-action anthology films, like Rogue One or Solo?

Well, after a tense battle in our exclusive poll, which included all 12 Star Wars films, the results are in.

Coming out on top with a majority of 40 per cent of votes is Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, taking home the crown for being the RadioTimes.com winner of the best Star Wars movie of all time.

The 1980 film was directed by Irvin Kershner and clearly holds the prime spot in many fans' hearts. The ensemble cast boasts the likes of Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and many more.

While many may have guessed that nothing could quite beat The Empire Strikes Back, it seems as though the classic space film and sequel to the 1977 original Star Wars film is just the classic choice for many.

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Lucasfilm

Coming in second place is Episode IV: A New Hope with 25 per cent of votes, but the most popular sequel in the poll was Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

While it may have only secured 4 per cent of votes, it still proves that many fans adore the Rian Johnson-directed 2017 film which starred another star-studded cast with the likes of John Boyega, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o and more lending their talents to the second instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Tying in with 4 per cent of votes was also Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, with 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story coming in last place with just 1 per cent.

The full breakdown of Star Wars movie poll votes is as follows.

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back - 40% Episode IV: A New Hope - 25% Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - 11% Episode VI: Return of the Jedi - 8% Episode VIII: The Last Jedi - 4% Episode III: Revenge of the Sith - 4% Episode VII: The Force Awakens - 2% Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker - 2% Episode I: The Phantom Menace - 1% The Clone Wars - 1% Episode II: Attack of the Clones - 1% Solo: A Star Wars Story - 1%

Whether the votes from the poll have made or fired up your Star Wars Day, there's plenty to celebrate this year. A staggering three brand new films are in development, as was announced at the recent Star Wars Celebration 2023 event. The new films will look to the past, present, and future of the galaxy and will be directed by three different filmmakers.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's film will welcome back Daisy Ridley as Rey, the returning Jedi Master who will be rebuilding the Jedi Order in the aftermath of the Sequel Trilogy.

Not only that, but video game fans have the recently released Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to get excited over, as well as a new The Simpsons short which will stream exclusively on Disney Plus from today and will see Maggie take on an intergalactic mission of her own.

Lest we forget that the platform will also be treating us to The Mandalorian spin-off Ahsoka, which will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the legendary Jedi.

Like we said, lots to get excited over this Star Wars Day, and if you're looking for a steer on what film to get started with for this week's warranted binge-watch, these poll results may very well be the perfect starting point.

