It's a mega exciting time for Star Wars fans with three new movies coming our way, as well as the various TV shows nearly upon us ( Ahsoka , we're ready for you). But, ahead of May the Fourth , Star Wars Day 2023, and before we look to the future, we're delving into the past.

Buckle in - we're about to cause arguments. It's a question that has plagued friendships, families, and relationships, and now we want your thoughts: what's the best Star Wars film of all time?

Can anything truly beat The Empire Strikes Back for you? Are you constantly defending the prequel trilogy from the nay-sayers? Are you Reylo 'til the end? We want to know.

Have your say below!

Beyond the 12 films above, there's plenty to look forward to. It was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023 that three new films are in development, with none other than Daisy Ridley, aka Rey, returning to the galaxy.

The new films will look to the past, present, and future of the galaxy, with James Mangold directing a film about "the first Jedi to wield the force", while Dave Filoni will focus on the "escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic".

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's movie will see Ridley's Rey return as the Jedi Master rebuilding the Jedi Order in the aftermath of the sequel trilogy.

The third film, written by Steven Knight, will be set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, with it being described as a "theatrical event".

Appearing on stage at Celebration, Ridley was speechless at the support, saying: "My heart is pounding."

Ours too, Daisy. Ours too!

