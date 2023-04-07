Appearing at London's Star Wars Celebration 2023, LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy welcomed James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on stage as future directors of three new upcoming Star Wars films.

The world of Star Wars is officially getting even bigger, with three news films officially confirmed - and none other than Daisy Ridley returning for one of them!

The new films will look to the past, present, and future of the galaxy, with Mangold directing a film about "the first Jedi to wield the force" while Filoni will focus on "escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic.”

Meanwhile, in a sensational turn of events, Obaid-Chinoy's movie will see Ridley's Rey return as the Jedi Master rebuilding the Jedi Order in the aftermath of the Sequel Trilogy.

Clearly thrilled, Filoni simply exclaimed: "I get to make a movie!" while Ridley was speechless at the support. She said: "My heart is pounding."

While details are still thin on the ground, Obaid-Chinoy's movie will be set 15 years after The Rise Of Skywalker, with it being described as a "theatrical event".

Ridley's last Star Wars film was The Rise of Skywalker, which she starred in alongside Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac.

Elsewhere at Star Wars Celebration 2023, new details were confirmed about Ahsoka, Andor season 2, Skeleton Crew, and much more!

