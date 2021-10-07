Daisy Ridley stars in new podcast thriller from Jed Mercurio and Bloodlands writer

The name Jed Mercurio is enough to make us sit up and take notice, but throw Daisy Ridley into the mix too and we are sold.

The Line of Duty creator and Star Wars actress have teamed up for a new podcast thriller called Zoetrope and in some really good news, we don’t even have to wait to listen to it!

Zoetrope focuses on Ridley’s character, Tamsin, who finds her boss dead on her bathroom floor. Tamsin pleads innocence, but a detective on the case remains suspicious.

Ridley has been speaking about her role in the drama and it seems that she had an amazing time working on it. “Working on Zoetrope allowed me to explore a different side to my acting. It’s of course a fantastic thriller, but as with all the best dramas, punctured with moments of brilliant humour too.

“It meant I could add a lot of my own personality into Tamsin’s character from the brilliant script by Chris Brandon, which I adored. The unique production on this series really takes the twist and turns of a Jed Mercurio thriller that his fans will love, to a much more intimate audio experience – you truly are immersed in the story.”

Jed Mercurio has said of the project: “I’m a huge fan of audio storytelling so it was an irresistible opportunity to work with Audible. I’m also a huge fan of Daisy Ridley’s work. Everyone involved was thrilled when Daisy agreed to join the cast and she gives a mesmerising performance across the whole series. And, lastly, it was a joy to team up once again with Chris Brandon.

“With Bloodlands, Chris announced himself as the most exciting new thriller writer on the block, and Zoetrope confirms that beyond doubt.”

And Chris Brandon, writer of this project and BBC drama Bloodlands, added: “Being asked to collaborate with Jed Mercurio and [producers] HTM again, on an Audible project with an astounding cast led by Daisy Ridley, is a true pinch-yourself moment. I have long been a fan of audio storytelling and Audible are certainly at the vanguard of making the medium a place of limitless possibility.

“I am excited to share Zoetrope, which has been a pleasure to conspire on from the very start and has been so phenomenally brought to life by HTM. And then to top it all off, there’s Daisy’s performance across the series which – I won’t spoil it for you – is worth the Audible membership alone.”

Zoetrope will be available to listen to now via Audible.

