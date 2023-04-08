The new series sees the Doctor Who star voice Huyang – a lightsaber crafting droid used by the Jedi during the Clone Wars – and Dave Filoni spoke very highly of the Scottish actor during a panel at the Star Wars Celebration event in London.

The writer and director of the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka has heaped praise on David Tennant, who plays a droid in the show.

"Oh that’s the Doctor, that’s David Tennant," he said. "He makes it all work, what a joy, what a privilege to have him."

Meanwhile, star Rosario Dawson, who plays the titular character, commented that the relationship between Tennant and Filoni was "remarkable."

Fans were given a first glimpse of the upcoming series earlier at the Star Wars Celebration thanks to a new trailer, which also included a look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action Sabine Wren, and the return of Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma.

And it was also revealed that Mary Elizabeth Winstead has joined the cast as the iconic Rebels character Hera Syndulla, with the 10 Cloverfield Lane star saying: "I'm very lucky to be playing her."

The Celebration event has been full of exciting announcements for Star Wars fans – including the news that three new films have been confirmed, including one from Filoni and another from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold.

Meanwhile, Daisy Ridley also surprised fans, revealing that she will return as Rey for the third of the upcoming films – which is to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and will see the character rebuilding the Jedi Order in the aftermath of the Sequel Trilogy.

