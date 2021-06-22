Indiana Jones 5 release date: Cast, filming news and trailer for Harrison Ford blockbuster

In June 2021, the internet went crazy when an image emerged of Harrison Ford on set of the upcoming Indiana Jones film.

The fifth entry in the beloved adventure franchise has been on cards for over a decade and has hit more than a few road bumps in that time, but with production now underway fans can finally begin to really look forward to the new film.

And the details that have been announced so far certainly cause for excitement: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen have both been confirmed as part of the cast, while there are strong rumours that the film could be set in the swinging 60s.

The film was initially announced by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy back in May 2015, and in December last year we got confirmation that Harrison Ford would be returning to play the iconic archeologist.

In the time since it was first announced, it has suffered repeated delays and gone through various draft scripts from an assortment of screenwriters, as well as a high profile change in director, with Steven Spielberg replaced by James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari).

But Deadline reported in early June that filming was set to begin imminently in the UK, and right enough just a few days later the aforementioned snap of Ford in costume as Indy emerged online.

Here is everything you need to know about Indiana Jones 5.

Indiana Jones 5 release date

Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled for release on 29th July 2022, which will be three tears later than originally hoped, 14 years since the release of the last film in the series (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) and more than four decades since the first entry in the franchise (Raiders of the Lost Ark.)

Of course, fans would be wise to take that release date with a pinch of salt, as the film has been delayed numerous times up until now – but with production now underway, hopes are high that the date will be kept. We’ll keep you updated should that change.

Production officially started in June 2021, with a leaked on-set photo of Harrison Ford in costume as Indy causing quite a stir on social media.

Exclusive Photo that we got right now!

Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com/jVzTB25XIw — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

Get movie updates direct to your inbox

Indiana Jones 5 cast

Will Harrison Ford be back for Indiana Jones 5?

SEAC

As Harrison Ford approaches his 80th birthday, fans have long speculated whether the actor would choose to retire from the demanding physical stunts of Indiana Jones – but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

In February 2020, producer Kathleen Kennedy said that Ford would indeed reprise the iconic role and that he “can’t wait” to do so, but it is quite possible this could be the final time he puts on that snazzy hat – and his involvement was officially confirmed in December of the same year.

In 2016, Disney boss Bob Iger alluded to the future of Indiana Jones beyond Ford’s involvement: “We’ll bring him [Harrison Ford] back, then we have to figure out what comes next.”

Will Shia LaBeouf return for Indiana Jones 5?

The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was notable for introducing Transformers star Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, the son of Indiana Jones and Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen).

Judging from a number of not-so-subtle hints dropped throughout the movie, it seemed that he was being groomed to take over the franchise, but those plans have since been abandoned.

Back in 2017, screenwriter David Koepp confirmed that LaBeouf’s character does not feature in the upcoming fifth entry, but it isn’t yet clear how Mutt’s absence will be explained.

Who else will be in the cast for Indiana Jones 5?

Plenty of new characters look to be joining the series for this film – with some very exciting names having been confirmed for the cast in as yet unspecified roles.

One of the first to be announced was Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, although details about who she might be playing are under wraps for now.

Just a few days later it was revealed by Deadline, that Mads Mikkelsen would also be joining the cast. Although no official information about his character has been released so far, there are strong suggestions that the Danish actor could once again be taking on a villain – with one rumour circulating that he will play a Nazi scientist recruited by the US government.

What we do know for sure is that Mikkelsen is looking forward to the film, with the Hannibal star telling Collider before the shoot started that “I’m very, very excited about it.”

He added, “I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it’s such great storytelling. So yes it’s a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I’m in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great.”

Later in April, The Wrap reported that German actor Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron) would also be joining the film, while in May, it was revealed that Narcos star Boyd Holbrook and The Resident’s Shaunette Renée Wilson had also landed roles.

Meanwhile, it has also been heavily reported that Toby Jones will have a role in the film, after the Detectorists star was spotted on set of the new film, supposedly as a new sidekick for Indy – although this has not been officially confirmed.

As for returning stars from previous instalments in the franchise, aside from Ford, we’re awaiting details on which former cast members could return for the fifth film in the series.

It does seem quite possible that Karen Allen will reprise the role of Marion Ravenwood, who of course married Indiana Jones at the end of the most recent film, making it unlikely that they would write her out of his story at this point.

That being said, Allen told Cinema Blend in 2018 that she is yet to be contacted about Indiana Jones 5, but would “love” to be involved with the project.

“I’m very much hoping that I will be a part of it and I think, from my understanding, they are creatively working away on a script that they will be happy enough with,” she said.

Allen added: “They have embarked on a whole new trajectory, I think. It’s a mystery to me what that is and it’s a mystery to me whether I will be part of it, but I’m hoping. I would love to be part of it.”

In a recent interview to promote the 40th anniversary of the first film, Allen was asked by MovieWeb if audiences were likely to see Marion again in the future, and she coyly replied, “Ooo you might…I don’t know…you have to…time will tell!”

Another star who has talked about a possible return is John Rhys-Davies, who played Sallah in Raiders and The Last Crusade, but the Lord of the Rings actor had conceded that a return is unlikely.

Speaking to the Daily Express in 2019 he said, “Well I keep sending signals that I’d love to be [involved] but I’m not on the mailing list at the moment” adding that, “Sallah is no longer a believable character given the history of the Arab world and the West since we did the first one.”

In truth, there aren’t a huge number of characters that could return for Indy 5, given that the likes of Henry Jones Sr (Sean Connery) and George “Mac” Machale (Ray Winstone) have been killed off.

A popular fan theory suggests that Indiana Jones could reunite with his Temple of Doom sidekick Short Round (Jonathan Ke Quan) for his next movie, but this is no more than wild speculation at present.

What will happen in Indiana Jones 5?

Plot details for the fifth Indiana Jones film are currently a total mystery, but Karen Allen’s aforementioned comments claiming the franchise is going in a “whole new trajectory” are certainly intriguing.

And despite no official information having been revealed, there are some pretty strong rumours circulating about the film’s plot and setting – with The Illuminerdi alleging that the film will take place in te 1960s against the backdrop of the space race.

In the same report, it is claimed that Mads Mikkelson will be taking on the villainous role of a Nazi scientist recruited by the US government to work for NASA on its moon landing initiative, while it is further suggested that Shaunette Renee Wilson will be playing his CIA handler.

Meanwhile, some fans reckon they spotted confirmation of the ’60s setting in a tweet from director James Mangold in January, after he wrote, “The Velvet Underground are f**king great. That’s it. That’s my tweet. (Note — I’m mentally living in 60’s NYC right now cause that’s where all the movies I’m working on take place.)”

It’s also been heavily suggested that this could be the last time Harrison Ford cracks his whip – so there’s a chance the film could give us a fairly definitive ending to the saga.

But it’s vital to remember that these rumours are just that – rumours, and nothing has been confirmed so far.

Should any more official information be released, we’ll update this page accordingly.

Indiana Jones 5 trailer

Indiana Jones 5 has only just started filming, so don’t hold your breath for a trailer until late 2021 at the very earliest.

Will Steven Spielberg direct Indiana Jones 5?

Indiana Jones 5 will be the first chapter in the series to be directed by someone other than legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who announced he was stepping down from the project in February.

In his place, James Mangold has been hired to helm the next movie featuring Harrison Ford’s charming adventurer, a choice which could offer some clues as to where the story is headed next.

After all, Mangold won the adoration of fans for his 2017 smash-hit Logan, which depicted the final days of Hugh Jackman’s violent Marvel superhero Wolverine.

While there’s little chance of Indy 5 being anywhere near as explicit or blood-soaked, it could share a similar narrative theme of an ageing icon going on one last hurrah.

That being said, Spielberg had previously promised fans that Indiana Jones would not be killed off in the fifth film, so going out in a blaze of glory might well be off the table.

Franchise co-creator George Lucas, who played a big role in deciding the story for the previous four movies, will not be involved in the upcoming entry at all, according to screenwriter David Koepp, who wrote an early draft of the film.

But one stalwart of the franchise who will be back is legendary composer John Williams, who is returning to write the score – which is sure to include some callbacks to his classic Indiana Jones theme.

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.