The 80-year-old has revealed that the upcoming film will be his last outing as Indiana Jones, stating that he "will not be involved" in the rumoured TV show.

While it's been 15 years since Harrison Ford last appeared as Indiana Jones on our screens, he'll be returning to the character in the highly anticipated sequel Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – however, it'll be the final time he dons his iconic fedora.

Speaking to Total Film magazine, Ford said: "This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. YouTube/Lucasfilm

He added that he will "not be involved" in a TV spin-off, "if it does come to fruition".

Ford, who first played the rugged explorer in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, is reprising the character in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a sequel set in 1969 where Jones will be teaming up with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to take on the Nazis yet again.

Read more:

The Academy Award nominee has starred in five Indiana Jones films, including Dial of Destiny, over the course of 40 years, with Steven Spielberg directing all the movies except for this year's sequel, which has X-Men's James Mangold at the helm.

Arriving in cinemas this June, this film also stars Mads Mikkelsen as Voller, a former Nazi scientist working with NASA as the Space Race is underway, while the likes of John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Antonio Banderas make up the rest of the cast.

The film is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, with director James Mangold saying earlier this month: "In 1995, I was honoured to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director's Fortnite. 28 years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At the end of last year, Disney shared a first look at Mads Mikkelsen's villain Voller, who is partly inspired by real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun.

Speaking about his character, Mikkelsen said: "He’s a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past. There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in cinemas on Friday 30th June 2023. Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.