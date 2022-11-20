First revealed in this month's Empire Magazine , images have now been released showing Casino Royale's Mads Mikkelsen as new villain Voller, who we're told is partly inspired partly by real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun.

It's been almost 15 years since we last saw Harrison Ford put on the fedora as Indiana Jones , but now he's back, in a fifth movie from director James Mangold - and it seems he'll have a new fearsome foe to face.

The film will reportedly be set in 1969, and find Indy taking on "ex-Nazis" as the space race between the USA and the Soviet Union heats up.

Mikkelsen revealed of his new character: "He’s a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past. There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story."

Meanwhile The Sandman's Boyd Holbrook was revealed to be playing Voller's "lapdog [...] and a crazy one at that", and reportedly features in a set-piece at the Apollo 11 ticker tape parade in New York.

Images were also released of Ford back in character as Indy, with the star saying the following about what fans can expect: "It’s full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion. And it’s complex and it’s sneaky. The shooting of it was tough and long and arduous. But I’m very happy with the film that we have."

New director James Mangold (Logan), who is taking over from Steven Spielberg, said the film is "about a hero at sunset" – suggesting that this is defined as the definitive end to the series.

Alongside Ford, Mikkelsen and Holbrook, confirmed cast members for the film also include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Antonio Banderas, while we're sure there will also be a few surprise appearances.

When Waller-Bridge was announced as joining the cast, Mangold said: "I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers. Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine.

"When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Indiana Jones 5 will be released in UK cinemas on 30th June 2023.

