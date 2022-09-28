Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 return cheapens the perfect goodbye of Logan

Irreverent as ever, Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in the third Deadpool movie via a casual video posted to social media last night (27th September).

Not only does this mean Jackman is returning to the role after an emotional departure in 2017’s Logan, but it also opens the door for X-Men characters to join the MCU. The news unsurprisingly sent the internet ablaze, with both Wolverine and Deadpool 3 trending on Twitter within minutes.‌

Hugh Jackman is intrinsically tied to the role of Wolverine, taking the role in nine films across 17 years. When younger actors like James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender took over from Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen in X-Men: First Class and beyond, Jackman stayed in the role, thanks to Wolverine’s delayed ageing process and his popularity with the fans.

While Jackman’s performance combined with Deadpool’s X-rated humour will undoubtedly make for a good film, his return to the role does cheapen the goodbye we got in Logan. In a heartbreaking moment of self-sacrifice, we saw the virtually unkillable Wolverine confront his own mortality and succumb to his injuries.

The moment wasn’t just an emotional death for the character, but a farewell to an iconic actor in a role that he is most associated with. It’s rare to be able to say goodbye to such a popular character in such a way, as the main character in a titular film. Even the father of the MCU, Tony Stark, was retired as part of an ensemble cast in Avengers: Endgame.

Having Jackman return to the role not only sours the farewell we gave him in Logan, it also makes it less likely that his actual final appearance will hit quite the same. After all, will we really be as emotional saying goodbye to both Jackman and Wolverine when that day does come after already experiencing it before?

Of course, there are some exciting possibilities. We might be meeting a different version of Wolverine in the MCU. Setting up the possibilities of multiversal counterparts in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness means that the Wolverine we see in Deadpool could be a different strand of the character from who we met in the X-Men franchise.

This could, therefore, be the prime opportunity to finally put Wolverine in his yellow suit from the comics, as the MCU has been increasingly taking inspiration from comic-accurate suits for characters like the Scarlet Witch and Hawkeye.

Placing his return to the big screen within Deadpool 3 also marks a change in tone. Wolverine has always been the most serious of the X-Men, a stony-faced lump of muscle and metal that rarely cracks a smile. Logan was suitably sombre for his closing title - but it’s safe to say that Deadpool and serious don’t go hand in hand.

If Wolverine enters the MCU quipping and making buddy jokes with Deadpool, it won’t just be a multiversal alter ego. It’ll be a complete departure from the character we know and love - and one I’ll struggle to take seriously.

What’s more, Reynolds only references Jackman playing Wolverine “one more time”, suggesting this film will be his actual last performance in the role - although who knows at this point. Going from Logan to a gory, comedic Deadpool movie, while entertaining, is not the graceful retirement that many fans had made their peace with.

Perhaps a more respectful way to re-introduce the character would have been to let another actor take the helm of an alternative Wolverine, without disrupting the legacy left by Jackman. Just as Kate Bishop stepped into Hawkeye’s shoes and Sam Wilson picked up Captain America’s shield, a new era of superheroes could have been welcomed in by another version of Wolverine.

There will come a day when, for whatever reason, Jackman will no longer be able to play the role of Wolverine. Bringing the character out of the archives for a comedic return might make for a fun film, but I can’t help but feel that it spoils the heartfelt parting we gave Wolverine in Logan after 17 years of service.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 6th September 2024.

