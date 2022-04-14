In a joint interview with It's Gone Viral , the Oscar-winner endorsed the long-rumoured casting, which would see the Harry Potter actor take up the mantle from Hugh Jackman.

Sandra Bullock has weighed in on speculation that her The Lost City co-star Daniel Radcliffe will play Marvel's Wolverine, urging MCU executives to "just f**king cast him".

Asked about the persistent rumours, Radcliffe joked that news stories casting him as the fan-favourite X-Men character have "been happening to me semi-annually for the last three years".

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Why don't you just do it?" Bullock said.

"Because no one's asking me in reality, Sandra. It's just, like, Twitter speculation," Radcliffe said.

However, Bullock responded: "Wolverine people, can you please just f**king cast him. Just do it. Stop tiptoeing around and having people ask at press junkets. Just cast the man."

Watch Daniel Radcliffe and Sandra Bullock talk to RadioTimes.com about The Lost City below:

The characters of the X-Men, the group of mutants who have so far featured in seven main live-action films plus various spin-offs, will soon be rebooted and reintroduced within the continuity of the MCU.

Marvel fans are convinced that one of the key X-Men members has already been cast, after Michaela Coel joined the cast of Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in an undisclosed role.

Fans believe she may be playing Storm, the powerful weather-controlling mutant who has previously been portrayed by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp in the X-Men film franchise.

Read more: Sandra Bullock: 'The Lost City wouldn't be called rom-com if roles were reversed'

Advertisement

The Lost City is in UK cinemas now. Visit our Movies hub for more news and features and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.