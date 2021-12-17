The Lost City: release date, cast, trailer for Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s adventure movie

The first official trailer for The Lost City has finally dropped, giving fans a first look at the star-studded cast led by Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

The action comedy centres around reclusive writer Loretta Sage (Bullock) and her cover model Alan (Tatum), who find themselves at the heart of a kidnapping plot at the hands of a billionaire named Fairfax (Radcliffe) in the jungle.

With ancient treasure, a cameo appearance from Brad Pitt and Bullock pulling leeches off Tatum’s derriere (which, in case you were wondering, were real according to Tatum), there’s certainly plenty to get excited for in this movie.

Those leeches on my butt? They’re real. Others might’ve used fake leeches, but I will always commit to the role. #TheLostCity pic.twitter.com/rOHGTgulBe — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) December 16, 2021

“They’re sucking on my butt like a big ol’ Jamba Juice,” Alan squeals in the trailer. Eek.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about The Lost City including the movie’s release date, cast, plot and trailer information.

The Lost City release date

The film does have an official release date, but the news is bittersweet as sadly it’s quite far away.

The Lost City won’t land in cinemas until 25th March 2022.

As a Paramount Pictures movie, the film is expected to follow in the footsteps of Snake Eyes and A Quiet Place – and land on the Paramount Plus streaming service about a month after its release.

But with nothing confirmed as yet, viewers will have to wait for more streaming information.

The Lost City cast

The Lost City boasts a star-studded cast with its main trio of actors – Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side), Channing Tatum (Magic Mike) and Daniel Radcliffe (the Harry Potter franchise).

Bullock will play the author Loretta Sage, while Tatum is on board to star as Alan, the cover model that joins forces with Sage during the adventure. Meanwhile, Radcliffe will star as the eccentric billionaire, Fairfax.

Brad Pitt is also set to make a cameo appearance in the movie when he attempts to rescue Sage. Details about his character are yet to be confirmed.

The cast is rounded out by Patti Harrison (Together Together), Oscar Nuñez (The Office), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live).

The Lost City trailer

The first trailer for The Lost City has landed, hinting at the tough ride Bullock and Tatum’s characters are in for as they traverse through the jungle. The clip also reveals a great entrance by Bradd Pitt’s mystery character. Watch below:

The Lost City plot

The Lost City follows romance-adventure novelist Loretta Sage (Bullock), who sets out on a worldwide book tour with her cover model, Alan (Tatum), who embodies the hero character in her novels.

The tour is quickly derailed, however, when Sage is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) who hopes she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure which featured in her latest book. Alan sets out to rescue her – and we’re guessing that’s where Brad Pitt’s mystery character also comes in.

The official synopsis reads: “Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

