The film has been described as an 'adventure rom-com' due to the nature of the relationship between Loretta and Tatum's character – a cover model named Alan who sets out to rescue her from her unenviable fate.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum lead the cast for new adventure film The Lost City – which follows events after popular novelist Loretta Sage (Bullock) is kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) with plans to get his hands on a lost treasure.

But in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Bullock revealed that she thinks the movie would be pitched differently if her and Tatum's roles were reversed.

"It doesn't fall into the typical category of rom-com," she said. "It's action-adventure, it has comedy and has some romance.

"And if the roles were reversed, if it had been Channing in my role and me in his role, they wouldn't be calling it a rom-com adventure. They'd be calling it Indiana Jones.

"So I sort of wanted to have what the guys had had for so long and not make it overt, so you just go, 'I've had the best time. Oh, wait a minute. Did you notice that this wasn't this way and this wasn't...', you know?"

Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum in The Lost City Paramount Pictures

The film has already performed well at the US box office, and asked if she feels optimistic about the future of this kind of movie on the big screen, Bullock – who also serves as a producer – said she wasn't sure.

"We came up against a lot making it because there was no comp for it," she explained. "But it kind of feels good that now we are the comp for it. Because we need it!"

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking about her character, Bullock said: "She was a history writer, she was an archaeology buff – she loved the unearthing of fact. But it didn't sell. So she added some sex and then became a romance novelist.

Advertisement

"I understand the history side," she added. "I love history, I love archaeology, I love the unearthing of treasures of truth in life. So I understood that side – very boring, not sexy at all!"