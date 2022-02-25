"What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I'd say 70%," he said in an interview with Collider .

In August 2021, Ryan Reynolds suggested there’s a chance the hotly-awaited Deadpool threequel could start production before the end of 2022.

Since that time, however, we’ve heard absolutely nothing, with no announcements concerning the release date or who will helm the movie.

But that could all be about to change, with Reynolds telling Collider that updates will be coming “sooner rather than later”.

“We pretty much talk about everything, but I'll say this about that particular subject is I'll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope," he said.

"So I'll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road.”

It's a welcome tease of Marvel Studios' plans for Deadpool, given that the character's much-desired third film is still yet to materialise, over three years since the second entry dominated at the box office.

What's more, fans have been reassured by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige that Deadpool 3 is definitely in development and that the film will retain a mature tone despite its shift to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," the producer told Collider. "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor.

"We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Deadpool 3 release date speculation

Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be in development at Marvel Studios, but it's understood to still be in the early stages of development – meaning a release date is likely still some way off.

The good news is that it seems the film does have a writing team in place – with reports suggesting that Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have signed on to the project after being chosen by Reynolds (via Deadline).

Nevertheless, it's still likely to be quite some time until the Merc with a Mouth begins tearing his way across cinema screens, with the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies looking jam-packed until 2023.

As if that isn't far away enough, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has claimed in an interview with io9 that the long-awaited third movie won't be slated for release until at least 2025 – although, we should take that with a pinch of salt for now.

The latest update came in January 2021, when producer Kevin Feige assured fans that Deadpool 3 is in development and will carry a mature R-rating despite its setting in the MCU – but added that it won't start shooting this year.

Throughout the uncertainty of the Disney/Fox merger, Reynolds has remained vocal about his enthusiasm for returning to the Marvel role, as demonstrated by a Twitter interaction last September.

One user tweeted Ryan Reynolds a fan-made poster for Deadpool 3 with the caption: "We need it right now."

The actor sent back a one-word response - "Ditto" – confirming that he's still very much invested in the Merc with a Mouth's future, despite having many other projects in the pipeline.

In addition, when asked for comment on his character's absence from Marvel's release schedule, Reynolds humorously told Entertainment Weekly: "I agree with Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola that Marvel films suffer from an alarming lack of Deadpool."

Deadpool 3 cast

Ryan Reynolds is once again expected to reprise his role as Wade Wilson, given that the actor is widely loved in the role and has been a huge creative force behind the first two movies.

What we don't know just yet is which members of his supporting cast will return alongside him, with Morena Baccarin's love interest Vanessa being a particularly difficult case to unravel.

She was dead for most of the last film, but in the final few minutes Deadpool seemingly travelled back in time to prevent her murder from ever happening - or was that just a fantasy?

Fans will also be keen to see more of Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino, two characters who are frequent associates of Deadpool in the comics, as well as eventual members of the X-Force team.

And how can we forget the only X-Men members willing to work with Deadpool? Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (Stefan Kapičić) are strong bets to return, given their significant roles in the first two films.

Dwayne Johnson made headlines when he expressed interest in taking on the role of Weapon X experiment Garrison Kane in the third film, after working with Ryan Reynolds in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

However, the former wrestler has since pushed on with plans for his long-gestating Black Adam movie as part of the DC Extended Universe, so that would probably prevent him from getting involved with Marvel.

Is Deadpool now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

This is quite a complicated question. While Deadpool was first introduced as part of the standalone X-Men movies, recent comments from Marvel boss Kevin Feige suggest he will leap over to the MCU in his third film.

While the other X-Men characters are expected to be completely rebooted following the disastrous performance of Dark Phoenix, Deadpool remains very popular so recasting the role would be asking for trouble.

Plus, as the character has such a fondness for meta humour, it would be very easy for him to shrug off any continuity errors with an offbeat remark straight down the lens of the camera.

What will happen in Deadpool 3?

At the moment, few details have been released, but Ryan Reynolds did tell Variety that the film will go "in a completely different direction" to previous instalments.

The producers behind Deadpool had previously planned to make an X-Force spin-off movie, based on a comic book that follows a black-ops team of Marvel mutants on dangerous missions.

However, the project appears to have been one of the casualties of the Disney/Fox shuffle, so it's possible some of those ideas could be incorporated into Deadpool 3 instead.

After all, the Merc with a Mouth has already tried to assemble the team once with hilariously gruesome results, so hopefully the second attempt will be a tad more successful.

In January 2021, Reynolds revealed on Twitter that the original plot of Deadpool 3 was set to be a road trip shared by Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Logan, made in the style of the 1950 classic film Rashomon, which sees several conflicting accounts of the same incident from the perspective of multiple characters.

That concept appears to have been scrapped since Disney's acquisition of Fox, although Jackman has sparked rumours of his return to Wolverine with recent posts to social media.

Whatever the exact story winds up being, the upcoming sequel will indeed have an R-rating according to recent comments from producer Kevin Feige, although Deadpool director Tim Miller argues that this is not entirely necessary.

"I think Ryan Reynolds' take on the character and the way he embraces the particular kind of insanity — even if you said he's not gonna use four-letter words — would still be there," the filmmaker told Inverse. "He still is that character. You can take the R-rated parts out of it if you wanted and it would still be Deadpool if Ryan was doing it."

Watch this space for more details as they come in.

Is there a trailer for Deadpool 3?

No, and it looks like we'll be waiting a good long while to see any sort of footage. That is, unless Ryan Reynolds decides to start leaking things again.

