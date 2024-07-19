We've also got a stellar cast to look forward to – and that's just the cast members who are confirmed. We also know that there are plenty of cameos to look forward to, but just who has Shawn Levy picked from the MCU and the world of X-Men to appear? Time will tell!

For now, here's everything we know about the cast of Deadpool, including some epic returns, some new characters, and...a dog. Because, why not?

Deadpool & Wolverine cast: Full list of actors and characters in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool

Hugh Jackman as James "Logan" Howlett / Wolverine

Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova

Matthew Macfadyen as Mr Paradox

Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle

Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom

Leslie Uggams as Blind Al

Karan Soni as Dopinder

Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus

Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio

Randal Reeder as Buck

Lewis Tan as Shatterstar

Aaron Stanford as Pyro

Tyler Mane as Sabretooth

Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios

Peggy the Dog as Dogpool

Ryan Reynolds plays Wade Wilson/Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool and Wolverine. Marvel

Who is Wade Wilson/Deadpool? As the first film announced, Wade Wilson/Deadpool is "God's Perfect Idiot", an anti-hero with regenerative healing abilities. The wise-cracking anti-hero was previously in the Special Forces and, before taking on the Deadpool mantle, was an assassin for hire, although he's since begun to use his skills for (slightly) more honourable purposes. In Deadpool & Wolverine, we're expecting to see a more emotional side of him.

Where have I seen Ryan Reynolds before? Aside from his role as Wade Wilson, Reynolds is known for films including Free Guy, Bullet Train, The Adam Project, and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel

Who is Wolverine? A legend of the X-Men, Wolverine has been appearing in comic books since 1974. He's a mutant with ultra-keen senses, healing ability, and a skeleton enhanced with adamantium, which results in his signature retractable claws. He was last seen in the X-Men film Logan, which famously depicted his emotional death.

Where have I seen Hugh Jackman before? Aside from his role as Logan, Jackman is known for various roles across film including Jean Valjean in the 2017 version of Les Miserables, and PT Barnum in The Greatest Showman. In fact, it looks as though his role in The Greatest Showman is set to be referenced, due to one of the songs cropping up on the film's official soundtrack.

Emma Corrin plays Cassandra Nova

Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel

Who is Cassandra Nova? Cassandra is the twin sister of X-Men founder Charles Xavier. She is also a mummudrai, a parasitic life form born bodiless on the astral plane. In the comic books, Charles recognised his sister's evil presence and killed her, resulting in her being stillborn – however, the mummudrai that became Cassandra managed to adopt some of Charles's psionic powers and left her able to exit the womb and create a body for herself. Naturally, she then sought revenge on her brother. She's hell-bent on destruction and is set to cause havoc in the film.

Where have I seen Emma Corrin before? Corrin is known for various roles in film and TV, including Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown (a role which won them a Golden Globe), the films My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover, and in the 2023 thriller miniseries A Murder at the End of the World.

Matthew Macfadyen plays Mr Paradox

Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox in Deadpool and Wolverine. Marvel Studios

Who is Mr Paradox? Mr Paradox is an agent at the Time Variance Authority who is overseeing a project to destroy the Earth-10005. He's hoping to become the leader of the TVA by proving himself – but it doesn't matter who he destroys on his way.

Where have I seen Matthew Macfadyen before? Macfadyen is known for varied roles across film and TV, from Mr Darcy in Pride & Prejudice to Tom Wambsgans in HBO's Succession. He's also known for roles in Ripper Street, Spooks, and Operation Mincemeat.

Morena Baccarin plays Vanessa Carlysle

Morena Baccarin as Vanessa in Deadpool. 20th Century Fox

Who is Vanessa Carlysle? Vanessa is Wade's former fiancee. In Deadpool 2, Vanessa was shot and killed in a shock scene, but Wade was able to resurrect her after stealing Cable's Time Travel Device.

Where have I seen Morena Baccarin before? Baccarin is known for roles including Inara Serra in Firefly, Jessica Brody in Homeland, and Leslie Thompkins in Gotham.

Rob Delaney plays Peter Wisdom

Rob Delaney as Peter in Deadpool 2.

Who is Peter Wisdom? Peter is a human who managed to make his way onto Deadpool's X-Force team. Peter and Wade are set to grow closer in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Where have I seen Rob Delaney before? Delaney rose to fame as an internet personality before securing his own show on Comedy Central. Aside from his role in the Deadpool films, he's appeared in films like Hobbs and Shaw, The Hustle and Bombshell.

Leslie Uggams plays Blind Al

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al in Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel

Who is Blind Al? Blind Al is Wade's elderly roommate, a blind woman who puts up with none of his nonsense.

Where have I seen Leslie Uggams before? Early in her career, Uggams gained recognition for her role as Kizzy Reynolds in the miniseries Roots. As well as having an incredible career on stage, Uggams has appeared in Empire, Fallout, and the film American Fiction.

Karan Soni plays Dopinder

Karan Soni as Dopinder in Deadpool. 20th Century Fox

Who is Dopinder? Dopinder is a cab driver who became Deadpool's chauffeur and confidante.

Where have I seen Karan Soni before? Deadpool isn't Soni's only link to the MCU as he also previously voiced Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He's also appeared in the 2016 Ghostbusters film, in comedies like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Will & Grace, and in Abbott Elementary.

Brianna Hildebrand plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio in Deadpool. 20th Century Fox

Who is Negasonic Teenage Warhead? Negasonic Teenage Warhead is a young mutant who can generate atomic bursts from her body. She and Colossus previously attempted to convince Deadpool to join the X-Men, with the anti-hero joining the pair of them on various missions.

Where have I seen Brianna Hildebrand before? Hildebrand is also known for her roles as Aurora in Lucifer and Elodie Davis in the show Trinkets.

Stefan Kapičić voices Colossus

Colossus in Deadpool. 20th Century Fox

Who is Colossus? Colossus is a mutant and a member of the X-Men. Despite his super strength and being able to transform himself into metallic form, he's a quiet and good-natured character – and was convinced he could get Deadpool to join the X-Men.

Where have I seen/heard Stefan Kapičić before? Kapičić began his career working on Serbian films and, more recently, has appeared in Better Call Saul and Love, Death & Robots.

Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio

Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio in Deadpool. 20th Century Fox

Who is Yukio? Yukio is the girlfriend of Teenage Negasonic Warhead.

Where have I seen Shioli Kutsana before? Kutsana has also appeared in the film Murder Mystery, as well as the series Sanctuary and Invasion.

Aaron Stanford plays Pyro

Aaron Stanford as Pyro. 20th Century Fox

Who is Pyro? Pyro is a mutant who can control fire (although he can't generate his own). He's appeared in X-Men films from the first one onwards.

Where have I seen Aaron Stanford before? Stanford, who's portrayed Pyro since X2, also appeared as Doug in the 2006 remake of The Hills Have Eyes and as Birkhoff in Nikita.

Tyler Mane plays Sabretooth

Who is Sabretooth? Sabretooth is a mutant with enhanced senses, razor-sharp claws, superhuman strength and reflexes, and regenerative healing abilities.

Where have I seen Tyler Mane before? Mane is a retired professional wrestler and is also known for roles including Ajax in Troy, and Michael Myers in the remake of Halloween.

Jennifer Garner plays Elektra

Jennifer Garner as Elektra. 20th Century Fox

Who is Elektra? Elektra is a highly trained assassin. She previously appeared in the 2005 film Elektra, and of course, the 2003 film Daredevil.

Where have I seen Jennifer Garner before? Garner is known for her roles in movies like 13 Going on 30, Dallas Buyers Club and Juno, as well as TV series like Alias.

Randal Reeder as Buck

Randal Reeder as Buck in Deadpool. 20th Century Fox

Who is Buck? Buck is a friend of Wade Wilson's, from his days as an assassin.

Where have I seen Randal Reeder before? Reeder has previously had roles in the films Idiocracy and 21 Jump Street, and has appeared in series like Sons of Thunder.

Peggy the Dog as Dogpool

Peggy the Dog. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Who is Dogpool? Dogpool is set to be a canine variant of Deadpool.

Where have I seen Peggy before? Peggy rose to fame after winning the title of Britain's ugliest dog. Deadpool & Wolverine will be her acting debut.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 26th July 2024.

