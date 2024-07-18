Artists from NSYNC to Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta will soundtrack the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film - with a return for the iconic song Angel of the Morning by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts, which has featured in the previous movies.

There's also an appearance from Avril Lavigne, Green Day, Stray Kids and Fergie, as well as some emotional hitters like Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls.

Things could also take a meta turn, with Hugh Jackman's own song The Greatest Show, which he performed with Zac Efron, Zendaya and The Greatest Showman Ensemble, also on the track list.

More like this

So, as we await the MCU's first Deadpool movie, here's everything you need to know about the soundtrack.

Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack: Full list of songs in Deadpool 3

The full track list for Deadpool & Wolverine is below:

1. Only You (And You Alone) – Performed by The Platters

2. Bye Bye Bye – Performed by NSYNC

3. Angel of the Morning – Performed by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

4. SLASH – Performed by Stray Kids

5. Glamorous – Performed by Fergie

6. Iris – Performed by The Goo Goo Dolls

7. The Power of Love – Performed by Huey Lewis & The News

8. I'm a Ramblin' Man – Performed by Waylon Jennings

9. You Belong to Me – Performed by Patsy Cline (Feat The Jordanaires)

10. The Lady in Red – Performed by Chris de Burgh

11. I'm With You – Performed by Avril Lavigne

12. The Greatest Show (From The Greatest Showman/Soundtrack Version) – Performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya and Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

13. You're the One That I Want – Performed by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

14. I'll Be Seeing You – Performed by Jimmy Durante

15. Make Me Lose Control – Performed by Eric Carmen

16. You're All I Need to Get By (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) – Performed by Aretha Franklin

17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) – Performed by Green Day

18. LFG (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine) – Performed by Rob Simonsen

Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack. Marvel Studios

The full soundtrack is also available to stream on Spotify.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 26th July 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.