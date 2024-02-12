Plus, the first trailer confirmed Matthew Macfadyen's role as Paradox, revealed plenty of crossovers with Loki and, finally, gave us a glimpse of Jackman's Wolverine.

However, since the film was announced, fans have been wondering whether it's going to keep its R rating.

So, as the wait for Deadpool and Wolverine continues, here's everything you need to know about its age rating.

What age rating is Deadpool 3?

The trailer premiered at the Super Bowl pretty much confirms that Deadpool & Wolverine will be R-rated. It will be Marvel's first R-rated film.

In the US, R stands for Restricted, and indicates that the film will contain adult material. It's generally advised that viewers are over the age of 17.

Some fans had been concerned the new instalment would be toned down, especially in terms of its adult jokes, as it's the first time Deadpool will make an appearance in the MCU.

However, the trailer speedily shuts down any of those worries, with Wade joking: "P*****g isn't new for me, friendo, but it is for Disney."

The trailer also features various other adult jokes, with Reynolds clearly relishing in the innuendos with his social media posts, too.

Kevin Feige also previously assured fans that the film will be R-rated from the very beginning, telling EW: "That’s our first R-rated film. To have Hugh come back is incredible.”

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Deadpool 3. Marvel Studios

Director Shawn Levy also told Wired: "Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they’ve also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness.

"Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that’s what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he’s in a movie, even though the stakes are real.

"Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves."

What age rating could Deadpool 3 have in the UK?

The UK age rating for Deadpool & Wolverine has not yet been confirmed but generally, R-rated films receive a 15 rating in the UK.

Ryan Reyonds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Marvel Studios

What are Marvel's R-rated films?

Deadpool & Wolverine won't be Marvel's only R-rated film in the near future.

After similar concern from fans, it was confirmed that the upcoming Blade film, starring Mahershala Ali, will also be rated R.

Director Yann Demange previously confirmed to Deadline that Marvel bosses had given him the "green light", with fans relieved to know that the violence of the original hopefully won't be too toned down.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 26th July. You can watch Deadpool and Deadpool 2 on Disney Plus. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

