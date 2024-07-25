The new film sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman officially join the fold as their iconic characters – and whatever your thoughts on the movie's artistic merits, the addition of those characters and the wealth of high-profile cameos seem certain to provide the shot in the arm the flailing franchise needs, in box office terms at least.

The plot picks up six years after the events of Deadpool 2 and finds Wade Wilson now working as a car salesman with his friend Peter (Rob Delaney), having given up the superhero game when his desperate request to join the Avengers was greeted with a hard "no" by Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau).

But while he's celebrating his birthday with those closest to him – including Blind Al (Lesley Uggums) and his former fiancée Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) – he is approached by a group of agents from The Variance Authority (TVA) and taken to meet a slightly shady man named Mr Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen).

Paradox offers him the chance to achieve his dream of joining the "sacred timeline" but it comes at a cost: Wade's own universe is in danger of extinction due to the death of its anchor being – Logan, AKA Wolverine.

This revelation prompts Wade to search the multiverse for another variant of Wolverine, and after several fruitless attempts he finally picks a deeply troubled one, who so happens to be known as the worst of the lot.

Anyway, after arriving back with this Wolverine, the pair are both banished by Paradox to a Mad Max-inspired wasteland known as the Void, where they soon find themselves up against Professor X's evil twin sister Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Cue several gory fight scenes, cameos galore and appearances from Deadpool variants as Wade and Logan attempt to make it out of the Void before its too late. If you've seen the film and need a recap of events at the end – or perhaps are just eager to find out all the spoilers – read on to have the Deadpool and Wolverine ending explained.

Deadpool and Wolverine ending explained

After coming across a band of Void resistance members made up of classic Marvel characters Blade (Wesley Snipes), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and X-23 (Dafne Keen), Wade and Logan join forces with them to descend on Cassandra Nova's lair.

Their plan is to use Juggernaut's helmet to force her to let them get back to Wade's timeline, but the plan is somewhat complicated when Pyro (Aaron Stanford) shoots at Cassandra and it is revealed he has been working for Paradox the whole time.

Among the chaos, Wade is convinced by Logan to remove the helmet from Cassandra, and she repays them for this act by opening up an Inter-Dimensional portal using a sling ring she'd taken from a Doctor Strange variant, allowing them to return.

But things are only getting started. Back in Wade's timeline, it is revealed that Paradox is using a device called a Time Ripper to get rid of the timelines he has no use for, including this one.

Meanwhile, everything gets even more hectic when Cassandra arrives from the Void to take control of the Time Ripper – her aim being to destroy the entire multiverse with the exception of the Void.

Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel

She's also brought along with her a vast army of Deadpool variants, who do battle with Wade and Logan, although they are eventually able to escape thanks to the arrival of Peter – who is loved by Deadpool in every timeline.

They then scamper to Paradox's base in an attempt to shut down the Time Ripper before it is too late and learn that the only way of doing so is to short-circuit it by creating an energy bridge with their own bodies – which comes with an enormous risk of death.

Deadpool and Wolverine argue over who will be the one to make the sacrifice, but the former is eventually the one to do so, swatting aside Logan's claims that he should do it as, unlike Wade, he has no one who would miss him.

But shortly after Deadpool starts the process, Wolverine too joins in – with the pair holding hands and causing the destruction of both the Time Ripper and Cassandra.

After they have saved the day, Paradox tries to claim ignorance of the whole plan, but no one believes him and he is taken into custody by Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku).

Who joined the MCU at the end of Deadpool and Wolverine?

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel

Of course, throughout the film we see various characters from years gone by appearing and in some cases playing key roles – so will any of them stick around and appear again in the MCU going forwards?

Well, in the case of these variants of Elektra, Gambit, and Blade it seems unlikely – especially given a new version of the latter is set to be played by Mahershala Ali in an upcoming film. Deadpool did ask the TVA if the gang could be recruited, and was told in response that they would see what was possible, but we'd be surprised if they're back in more substantial roles.

The same may not be true of X-23, who is seen attending a party at Wade's place in the final scene of the film, so we could possibly expect to see her joining the MCU on a more permanent basis in the future – we'll keep abreast of all the latest developments.

As for this Logan variant, he stays in Wade's timeline and is seen to become part of Deadpool's core friendship group, even being introduced to Blind Al. He was initially determined to go back and change his past, but comes to realise that his previous troubles are what allowed him to become so important and that he needn't change anything.

The door is therefore certainly left open for seeing more of the character in the future, while we're also sure that Deadpool isn't going anywhere now that he's finally officially joined the MCU. Indeed at various points – think that Thor flashforward – it's hinted that he could have a very important role to play from here on out.

Watch this space...

Deadpool & Wolverine is now showing in UK cinemas.

