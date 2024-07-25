In the past, the Deadpool movies have opted for the latter approach, which is of course very much in keeping with the character's wise-cracking reputation.

The first film poked fun at audiences for sticking around so long just to be met with something so anti-climactic while the second entry made a memorable meta joke about Ryan Reynolds's previous less-than-successful superhero appearance in the much-maligned 2011 film Green Lantern.

But with the character now having officially joined the MCU in the newly released Deadpool & Wolverine, what has been saved for the end this time around? Is it another throw-away gag, or could it perhaps be something hinting at bigger things to come for the character now he's been fully folded into the franchise?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Deadpool & Wolverine post-credits scene.

Does Deadpool & Wolverine have a post-credits scene?

Yes! During the credits themselves, we are shown a montage scored by classic Green Day hit Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) which consists of behind-the-scenes footage from previous X-Men and other Fox Marvel films – with younger Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds both appearing. It's a huge treat for fans of the films.

And after that, there is indeed one final post-credits scene, which very much falls into the joke category rather than anything more substantial.

It's a call-back to an earlier moment in the film, with Deadpool desperate to clear his name after being accused of putting words in Johnny Storm's (Chris Evans) mouth which had led to his brutal death at the hands of Cassandra Nova.

In that scene, Deadpool had accused Johnny of saying all sorts of extremely vulgar and foul-mouthed things about the villain, which Johnny fruitlessly protested had been completely fabricated. In the aftermath, Deadpool had faced plenty of flak from Logan for supposedly making this up and directly causing Johnny's death.

Well, the post-credits sting sees Deadpool return to the TVA to review the footage and prove he'd actually not made up a thing: Johnny had uttered every single insult he'd been accused of, word-for-word. And with no shortage of gusto!

So while this doesn't exactly bring Johnny back from his violent demise, at the very least it shows that Deadpool hadn't been dishonest about his remarks. Vindication, of sorts.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now showing in UK cinemas.

