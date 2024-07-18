But who is Cassandra? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Cassandra Nova is the twin sister of X-Men founder Charles Xavier (most commonly played on-screen by Patrick Stewart).

She is also a mummudrai, a parasitic life form born bodiless on the astral plane.

More like this

In the comic books, Charles recognised his sister's evil presence and killed her, resulting in her being stillborn – however, the mummudrai that became Cassandra managed to adopt some of Charles's psionic powers and left her able to exit the womb and create a body for herself.

Naturally, she then sought revenge on her brother.

Patrick Stewart plays Professor X. SEAC

Cassandra can be considered Charles's dark shadow – where he aims to serve the greater good and promote a peaceful existence between mutants and humans, Cassandra is hell-bent on destruction.

As for what we can expect from Cassandra in Deadpool & Wolverine? Surprisingly, director Shawn Levy requested that Corrin did not think of her as a villain.

Corrin told The Guardian: “I was, like, what? Are you serious? After all that?”

Instead of a straight villain, Levy wanted Corrin to play Cassandra with unpredictability. Corirn has also said that Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka and Christoph Waltz’s portrayal of a Nazi officer in Inglourious Basterds were both references for the villain.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Cassandra Nova a mutant?

Not technically! Being a mummudrai, she was a bodiless, psychic ghost until she found a host body to copy (in this case, her brother Charles's).

Who plays Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Emma Corrin. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Cassandra Nova is played by Emma Corrin.

Corrin is known for various roles in film and TV, including Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown (a role which won them a Golden Globe), the films My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover, and in the 2023 thriller miniseries A Murder at the End of the World.

British actor Corrin is 28 and is also accomplished on stage, being nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress for their 2021 West End debut in Anna X.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 26th July 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.