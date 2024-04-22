In the trailer, Jackman's Logan is seen wallowing in a bar, drinking away his sorrows, as the bartender tells him, "You're not welcome here."

Seconds later, Deadpool appears and a tense stand-off occurs, as Logan struggles to fully extend his claws as he seeks to fight back - something Reynolds's Wade Wilson assures him is "quite common in wolverines over 40".

Deadpool points a gun to Wolverine's head, and the latter smiles as he leans forward and stares down the barrel.

You can watch the video in full right here now - but be warned, there's predictably plenty of adult language and violence.

The new footage also sees Jackman in his classic yellow X-Men outfit, as the pair go toe-to-toe after Wilson is told "this Wolverine let down his entire world".

However, by the end of the clip, the titular duo - seemingly reluctantly - team up to protect the loved ones in Wilson's life, including his previously presumed-to-be-dead wife Vanessa (Morena Baccarin).

Outside of Deadpool and Wolverine, we also get a glimpse of Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova, a Doctor Strange-style portal and a giant Ant-Man-themed settlement. So plenty to get excited about.

The release of the trailer was first teased yesterday (Sunday 21st April), with a clip made up primarily of footage from previous films in the X-Men franchise, along with a new voiceover from Reynolds as Deadpool.

Not only will Deadpool & Wolverine be the first feature film in the history of the MCU to be R rated, expected to be a 15 in the UK, but it is also the only big-screen outing for the franchise releasing this year.

In comparison, next year's schedule looks very busy for the franchise, with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four and Blade all set to be released.

Meanwhile, series arriving this year on Disney Plus include X-Men '97, which is currently releasing episodes weekly, as well as Agatha and animated series Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 26th July 2024.

