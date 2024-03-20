Members of the original voice cast remain involved for this revival, working alongside a raft of new recruits – including MCU favourite Ross Marquand, who steps into the Charles Xavier role (following stints as Red Skull and Ultron).

The original series was famous for its faithful and dramatic adaptations of fan favourite storylines from the source material, with fans hoping that this continuation will be able to recapture the magic.

So far, so good after the double-bill premiere – but when is episode 3 of X-Men '97 coming to Disney Plus? Read on for everything you need to know about the Marvel animation's release schedule.

X-Men '97: When is episode 3 on Disney Plus?

X-Men '97 Marvel Studios

X-Men '97 episode 3 is available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 27th March 2024.

The series is set to follow a weekly release schedule, which will see new episodes dropping until mid-May (more on that below).

How many episodes of X-Men '97 are there?

X-Men '97 season 1 will consist of 10 episodes in total, making it slightly shorter than most entries of the original animated series, which were typically between 13 and 21 chapters long.

X-Men '97 release schedule

Storm in X-Men '97 Disney

If you're eager to know when to expect your weekly fix of Marvel mutant action, mark these dates on your calendar – you might also be able to unpick some hints of storylines to come from those intriguing episode titles.

X-Men '97 episode 1 – To Me, My X-Men – Wednesday 20th March 2024 (out now) X-Men '97 episode 2 – Mutant Liberation Begins – Wednesday 20th March 2024 (out now) X-Men '97 episode 3 – Fire Made Flesh – Wednesday 27th March 2024 X-Men '97 episode 4 – Motendo / Lifedeath Part 1 – Wednesday 3rd April 2024 X-Men '97 episode 5 – Remember It – Wednesday 10th April 2024 X-Men '97 episode 6 – Lifedeath Part 2 – Wednesday 17th April 2024 X-Men '97 episode 7 – Bright Eyes – Wednesday 24th April 2024 X-Men '97 episode 8 – Tolerance is Extinction Part 1 – Wednesday 1st May 2024 X-Men '97 episode 9 – Tolerance is Extinction Part 2 – Wednesday 8th May 2024 X-Men '97 episode 10 – Tolerance is Extinction Part 3 – Wednesday 15th May 2024

What time do X-Men '97 episodes release?

Wolverine carries Gambit into battle in X-Men '97 Disney

Typically, new episodes of Disney Plus originals arrive in the UK at 8am, although there could be a slight variation for the first two weeks of X-Men '97's run due to clocks changing across the pond.

The United States has already entered its daylight savings time, while the UK won't switch from GMT to BST until Sunday 31st March, meaning there's currently only seven hours separating the West Coast from London.

That means we could potentially see episodes 1-3 drop at the earlier time of 7am if Disney Plus wishes to maintain a simultaneous launch, although it could also opt for a slight delay in the interest of consistency.

