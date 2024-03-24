Mackie said: "I would say the Marvel thing is completely different, just because it's such a space of controlled entertainment. Like, there's only so much you can do. There's only so much creativity you can bring to the table, because Stan Lee gave us so much content.

"Whereas with this [Twisted Metal], it was like, 'There's a guy and a girl… go!' So we were really able to build the world around it." You can see the full comment in the video below.

As the original video game is based on cars engaging in various combat scenarios, without much in the way of narrative, there's plenty of space for Mackie and the other producers to build their own story in the Twisted Metal series.

When asked whether that also means that Mackie and his fellow producers had the freedom to introduce characters or unexpectedly kill people, Mackie said: "Exactly. And that's the hard thing about the Marvel universe. It's like, you can't really go outside of the lines of those comic books."

He continued: "You know, when we introduced the Falcon, and the growth of the Falcon to Captain America, all of that had to coincide with what Stan had already gave us. So it's an interesting juggle to be a part of that world. And this was more like, 'Let's just have fun and figure it out as we go.'"

While Mackie is known for portraying Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America in the MCU, he stars in Twisted Metal as John Doe, "a milkman with amnesia who is given a chance at a better life but only if he can accomplish the mission of successfully delivering a peculiar parcel across a post-apocalyptic wasteland," according to the series synopsis.

The exclusive chat is also available in audio form on the One More Life podcast and in it, Mackie reveals his disappointment over the lack of renewal for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

