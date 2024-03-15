With some of the original voice cast having since passed away – including Norm Spencer (Cyclops) and David Hemblen (Magneto) – their roles were recast for the new series.

However, there are a few instances where surviving cast members appear in X-Men '97 in new roles, while new cast additions take up their old roles. Jean Grey is now voiced by Jennifer Hale, with Jean's original actor Catherine Disher playing a different character, Valerie Cooper.

Likewise, Morph is now played by JP Karliak, with the original voice of Morph, Ron Rubin, now playing President Kelly.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, X-Men '97 director/producer Jake Castorena explained the logic behind this approach.

"If we're doing this show, we got to do it with the legacy cast – that was the decision from day one," said Castorena. "[But] time hits us all – it's been 30 years and so, unfortunately, some of the legacy voice cast is no longer with us, and some of the legacy voice cast, voices and things just change.

"Finding people to take up the mantle for the legacy cast, to fill in the roles, was an absolute process, but I absolutely love and appreciate all of our new cast taking on their new roles – and to hear the blessings from the legacy cast has been also awesome, too."

Casting the likes of Disher and Rubin in new roles allowed them to return to the fold, despite their old characters being recast: "For those who wanted to come back and for whatever reasons weren't able to do the voice, we brought them back to play other characters, to make sure we still had everybody in the sandbox... because how do you invite one person to come play, but not somebody else? Especially when they're game and they want to. It's like, 'we'll find something for you.'

"Honestly, it's a way to get everybody back. It's the best way to get everybody back, as best as we could."

Picking up after the events of X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 will see the team – now led by Cyclops (Ray Chase) – face dangerous new challenges following the loss of their founder and mentor, Professor X.

X-Men '97 will kick off with a double-bill launch on Disney Plus on Wednesday 20th March 2024.

