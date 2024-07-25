Perhaps the biggest name in the film's star-studded supporting cast is none other than Chris Evans, who became a worldwide superstar for his portrayal of Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Impressively, Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios managed to keep his involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine under wraps, with the actor making a dramatic entrance following the titular duo's banishment to The Void by a rogue TVA operative.

But believe us when we say, his appearance is not what you're expecting – be warned that full spoilers for the latest Marvel blockbuster follow!

Who does Chris Evans play in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool assumes – as will some audience members – that this is a reprisal of his beloved MCU role. Indeed, the Merc with a Mouth even tells the audiences to prepare for his trademark catchphrase: "Avengers, assemble!"

But instead, at a pivotal moment, the words that leave his mouth are: "Flame on!"

That's right: Evans is not playing Captain America in Deadpool & Wolverine, but is instead revisiting his version of Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, from the Fantastic Four films.

Directed by Tim Story, Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer were part of the pre-MCU superhero movie wave, receiving a mixed response from critics and ultimately fizzling out at the box office.

Jessica Alba and Chris Evans star in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. 20th Century Fox/Marvel Entertainment

Nevertheless, Evans's performance as the cocky and arrogant Johnny, brother of Sue Storm (Jessica Alba), was one of the high points of both films. Ioan Gruffudd (Mr Fantastic) and Michael Chiklis (The Thing) also starred.

Things don't end well for poor Johnny, who is first de-powered by the flame-absorbing Pyro (Aaron Stanford) and later brutally skinned by the sadistic Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

That said, fans would be advised to stick around for the Deadpool & Wolverine post-credits scene to see some of Evans's finest cinematic work to date.

Evans hasn't been seen in a Marvel project since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where Cap was given an emotional send-off as he went back to his own time period to live out his days with his first love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

His return is an exciting demonstration that anyone is on the table when it comes to future cameos, with Robert Downey Jr's possible return being addressed this week by producer Kevin Feige.

Deadpool & Wolverine is out now in cinemas.

