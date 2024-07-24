In the movie, which is reportedly set to herald plenty of MCU/X-Men cameos, we return to the TVA, last seen in Loki season 2 to meet Mr Paradox, played by Macfadyen.

Here's everything you need to know!

Who is Mr Paradox in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Mr Paradox is an agent of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), much like Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Loki.

More like this

We've seen a glimpse of him in trailers and released clips, with Paradox recruiting Wade Wilson (Reynolds) and showing him clips of the Avengers as our anti-hero officially enters the MCU.

Paradox tells him it's his chance to be a hero among heroes - but Wade gets the wrong end of the stick, referring to himself as "Marvel Jesus". Not quite.

Matthew Macfadyen as Mr Paradox in Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel

In the comic books, Paradox is the presiding judge at She-Hulk's trial alongside Mobius and Ouroboros (who both appeared in Loki, played by Owen Wilson and Ke Huy Quan). Paradox meets his demise soon after the trial.

However, we're expecting the film's Paradox to be a little different. Macfadyen recently told GamesRadar: "I wouldn't call him a villain.

"I think he's just a sort of I think he's a terrible sort of apparatchik, who's frustrated and disgruntled and probably is looking to improve his lot – and he has issues."

Macfadyen added to ScreenRant: "He works for the TVA obviously, and I think he's probably a sort of mid-management, slightly frustrated man. I'm worrying about saying too much. Disney are very strict, but he's got a sort of weird, angry, ugly energy to him, and he's quite charming as well, so yeah, he's an interesting character."

Who plays Mr Paradox in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Mr Paradox is played by British acting legend Matthew Macfadyen.

Macfadyen has landed various high profile roles across film and TV with some of his most famous including Mr Darcy in Pride & Prejudice, Tom Wambsgans in Succession, and Tom Quinn in Spooks.

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in the Succession finale. YouTube/HBO

The actor has also appeared in films including Death at a Funeral, Frost/Nixon, Anna Karenina and The Assistant, and TV series including Ripper Street and Criminal Justice.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on Thursday 25th July 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.