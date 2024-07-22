But, exclusively chatting to RadioTimes.com, Levy confirmed that there are some shock appearances that none of us have predicted yet.

"I'm thrilled to say that some of them are not predicted on the internet," he said.

"I think my favourite ones are really ones that are not cameos, they are characters. And they are in these supporting roles that we didn't show you so far [in the section of the film shown at preview events] that somehow the world doesn't know about yet.

Rob Delaney as Peter in Deadpool 2.

"What I'm proud about is you get the thrill of 'Oh my god, it's them.' But it's them supporting this Deadpool/Wolverine story.

"So that was very much always the North Star, is only include these surprising Easter eggs and characters when it serves the story and I think we pulled it off."

Rob Delaney, who returns to his role as Peter Wisdom, also hinted at a particular cameo to come.

He told RadioTimes.com: "There's one – I'm 47, which means I'm elderly, and there's one where I was like, 'What?!' I found out and I drafted a letter to put in a drawer to give to a friend of mine for when I could legally tell him, he's gonna be so excited – another old man friend of mine.

"There's stuff in here for people who haven't even seen movies since the inception of the real MCU. They do stuff – it's so bananas. I don't know how to say that without spoiling it but there's one cameo that made me throw up in a good way."

Get your guesses in – there's not long left now!

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 25th July 2024.

