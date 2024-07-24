Reliving the moment he ran some of those more brutal jokes by Feige, Levy recalled: "I actually remember the first time. Kevin visited us here in the UK, we were at Pinewood, and we showed him that scene where Deadpool is acknowledging that maybe it's not been a string of recent hits.

"My eyes were on the screen, Kevin was over there on the couch and I'm sneaking looks, praying that he laughs and doesn't cry. And he laughed his tail off.

"What I realised is, the thing with Kevin on this movie is he knew exactly what he was getting, he knew that for it to be the best Deadpool-Wolverine movie, it needed to be faithful to the tone and that everything is on the table - including Marvel.

More like this

"And, to his credit, the only rule was if it's funny, funny wins. He's been an incredible partner."

Shawn Levy (L) and Kevin Feige. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Disney

Asked about which moments he was most nervous to show Feige, Levy added: "That was one, where we talk about the recent string of Marvel releases. There were a few others.

"The thing about Deadpool is it's such an equal opportunity offender, but there's another line where Deadpool actually welcomes Wolverine and he says, 'Welcome to the MCU, by the way - you're joining at a bit of a low point.' When we pitched that line to Kevin, he laughed.

"I think the key about the Deadpool franchise, starting with the main titles in Deadpool 1, starring God's perfect idiot, is if you're willing to mock yourself, you have license to do so much. And Ryan has always had that willingness to make fun of himself first and foremost."

The new R-rated movie, which is expected to feature a host of Marvel/X-Men cameos, will pick up with Wade Wilson, AKA Deadpool, as he crosses paths with Wolverine, played by the returning Hugh Jackman. The pair will have to overcome their differences to defeat a common enemy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 25th July 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.