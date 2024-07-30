All of those films went on to gross over $1 billion.

The film has already broken box office records by having the biggest opening weekend of the year so far and achieving the biggest ever opening weekend for an R-rated film.

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman celebrated news of the film's success by recreating the famous meme which sees the cartoon version of the character lying on a bed and looking lovingly at a picture frame.

If Deadpool & Wolverine does gross over $1 billion, it will become the 11th MCU film to have done so. Both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame grossed over $2 billion.

It's been a big week for the MCU all round, with Marvel Studios also laying out more of its plans for Phases 5 and 6 at its San Diego Comic-Con panel.

This included the shock announcement that Robert Downey Jr would be returning - not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom - in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Those two films will be released in 2026 and 2027 respectively, and will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously helmed the last two Avengers movies, along with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

While they wait, fans can enjoy going back time and again to catch more of those cameos and references in Deadpool & Wolverine, and can look forward to Captain America: Brave New World, which will be released early next year.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now showing in UK cinemas.

