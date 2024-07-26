Marvel's Phase 6 release dates: All upcoming films and TV shows
While Phase 5 continues, work is already well under way on the MCU's Phase 6.
With Deadpool & Wolverine now in cinemas, the MCU's fifth phase is well under way, and we're currently around the halfway point of the Multiverse Saga.
This new three-phase saga has followed on from The Infinity Saga, which culminated in Avengers: Endgame (and the post-script style addition of Spider-Man: Far From Home).
The Multiverse Saga is expected to have a similarly dramatic end, with two Avengers movies on the way, the latter of which will adapt enormous comics storyline Secret Wars.
Before we get there, though, there are still plenty of exciting treats for Marvel fans on the way - including The Fantastic Four, which is in production now.
There have been a number of updates and changes to the schedule over the years, and if you're struggling keep up with all the release dates for future series and films, then never fear - we've got you covered.
More like this
Read on for everything you need to know about Marvel's Phase 6 schedule, and find the Phase 5 schedule here.
Marvel's Phase 6 release dates: All upcoming films and TV shows
After Phase 5 ends, Phase 6 will refocus on heroes in a big way, introducing the Fantastic Four and bringing the Avengers back together.
The following titles have already been named, with more expected to be revealed in due course:
- The Fantastic Four (25th July 2025 in cinemas)
- Blade (7th November 2025 in cinemas)
- Avengers 5 (1st May 2026 in cinemas)
- Avengers: Secret Wars (7th May 2027 in cinemas)
One thing's for sure, then — Marvel fans are going to be busy for the next few years!
There are also further Disney Plus projects which may be part of Phase 6 or a future phase, which include the following:
- Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2
- Wonder Man
- Untitled Nova series
- What If...? season 3
- Vision Quest
Meanwhile, the following cinema releases are confirmed to be in development - although for which phase and when they'll be released is currently uncertain:
- Armour Wars
- Spider-Man 4
- Shang-Chi 2
- Untitled X-Men film
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Everything in the MCU will eventually stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £79.99 a year and £4.99 a month.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.