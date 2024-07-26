The Multiverse Saga is expected to have a similarly dramatic end, with two Avengers movies on the way, the latter of which will adapt enormous comics storyline Secret Wars.

Before we get there, though, there are still plenty of exciting treats for Marvel fans on the way - including The Fantastic Four, which is in production now.

There have been a number of updates and changes to the schedule over the years, and if you're struggling keep up with all the release dates for future series and films, then never fear - we've got you covered.

Read on for everything you need to know about Marvel's Phase 6 schedule, and find the Phase 5 schedule here.

Mahershala Ali introduced as Blade at San Diego Comic-Con.

After Phase 5 ends, Phase 6 will refocus on heroes in a big way, introducing the Fantastic Four and bringing the Avengers back together.

The following titles have already been named, with more expected to be revealed in due course:

One thing's for sure, then — Marvel fans are going to be busy for the next few years!

There are also further Disney Plus projects which may be part of Phase 6 or a future phase, which include the following:

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2

Wonder Man

Untitled Nova series

What If...? season 3

Vision Quest

Meanwhile, the following cinema releases are confirmed to be in development - although for which phase and when they'll be released is currently uncertain:

