Marvel's Armor Wars series will now be a movie

Don Cheadle, who is reviving his role as War Machine, also known as Colonel James Rhodes, will continue to lead the project, while Yassir Lester, who was acting as head writer on the series, will also write the film.

Armor Wars, Marvel's previously-announced six-episode Disney Plus series, will now be redeveloped into a film.

A director has yet to be announced, and it's not known when the movie will be released.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say that the studio decided the story was better suited to a movie during development on the project.

Armor Wars was first mentioned at Disney’s D23 Expo, when Cheadle joined Marvel Studios producer and president Kevin Feige on stage. Feige had previously announced plans for the project in late 2020.

The Armor Wars storyline featured in the late '80s Iron Man comics by David Michelinie and Bob Layton, with artwork by Mark Bright. The story focuses on the prospect of highly advanced technology from Iron Man falling into the wrong hands.

This isn't the first time Marvel has changed direction on a project – Hawkeye was originally conceived as a feature before it was turned into a Disney Plus series.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cheadle will make his next MCU appearance in the Secret Invasion series, which - inspired by the comic book story of the same name - follows a long-term invasion of Earth by the Skrulls, a bunch of alien shapeshifters who have secretly taken the place of superheroes over a period of years.

The cast also includes Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Fury's extraterrestrial ally Talos, who was first introduced in 2019's Captain Marvel and returned briefly in that summer's Spider-Man: Far from Home, as well as Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for just £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year’s subscription, allowing you to stream the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows and films.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.