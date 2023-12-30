The nine new episodes include returns for Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher and Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter as well as an introduction to brand new Mohawk hero Kahhori (voiced by Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs).

With the MCU on somewhat wobbly footing at the moment, due to underperforming entries and cast controversies, fans may be wondering whether there will be space for more What If...? in the future. Here's what we know so far.

Will there be a Marvel's What If...? season 3?

Yes! In July 2022, Deadline confirmed that Marvel's What If...? had been renewed for a third season, long before the second run had even dropped a single episode.

When could Marvel's What If...? season 3 be released?

Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in Marvel's What If...? season 2 Disney Plus

That's a tougher question. Back in August 2021, as the first season was premiering on Disney Plus, executive producer Brad Winderbaum told Collider that the team's "intention" was to make What If...? an "annual release".

Of course, that strategy quickly flew out the window (season 2 arrived almost two and a half years later), with Winderbaum adding in the same interview that animation takes "a long time to produce".

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If Marvel's What If...? keeps to a similar schedule, it's possible we won't see season 3 until late 2025, but with an early renewal and the recent resolution of Hollywood strikes, there's hope it could arrive just a little sooner.

We'll update this page as soon as more details are announced.

Who could be in the cast of Marvel's What If...? season 3?

Marvel's What If...? season 2 Disney Plus

There's no confirmation of who will appear in Marvel's What If...? season 3 just yet, although we'd bet that Jeffrey Wright will return as The Watcher – whose commentary is the common element of each episode.

There could also be reprisals for Hayley Atwell, Benedict Cumberbatch and Devery Jacobs – three of the most prominent members of the season 2 voice cast – but that's only speculation for now.

Behind the scenes, it appears that What If...? will be losing its season 1 and 2 head writer A.C. Bradley, who shared on X in July 2022 that the show's second outing would be her "final project [at] Marvel Studios".

More like this

Is there a trailer for Marvel's What If...? season 3?

Not just yet – but we'll update this page once when new footage is released.

Marvel's What If...? is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.