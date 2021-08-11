What If…? boss calls for live-action Captain Carter movie starring Hayley Atwell

The team behind Marvel’s What If…? have voiced their support for a live-action Captain Carter movie starring Hayley Atwell, as the character makes her debut in the series premiere on Disney Plus.

Atwell has portrayed SSR agent Peggy Carter since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, making small cameo appearances in several other films as well as getting her very own short-lived television spin-off.

But the popularity of What If‘s alternate version of the character, who is given the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, has the potential to get Peggy back in the limelight.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel’s What If…? director Bryan Andrews revealed that himself and head writer AC Bradley are both thoroughly in favour of a live-action Captain Carter movie.

“I know AC and I feel totally the same in this, and while we don’t know if this is necessarily going to happen, it would be amazing if they would just do a Captain Carter movie,” he said. “Just get Hayley Atwell in the suit, give her her own franchise and just have her blow doors like hells to the yeah.”

Bradley added: “I love Hayley! This is my second show with her [after Netflix‘s 3Below: Tales of Arcadia], and I would follow her into war. I would die very quickly, but I would follow her.”

The prospect of a live-action incarnation of Captain Carter doesn’t seem like such a long shot, with rumours already circulating that she could have a cameo in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Andrews may have stoked these rumours further with his cryptic comments to THR, which seemed to imply that the door is very much open for What If…? characters to return in some capacity down the line.

“I think the answer is you have to wait and see,” he teased. “But this is the multiverse, and things do integrate and co-mingle at Marvel, so what if…?”

The first episode of Marvel’s What If…? is streaming now, with eight more to come over the next two months revealing more surprising new takes on iconic moments from the films.

Marvel’s What If…? is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or save with the annual plan for £79.90 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription). Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.