What If? season 2 release date rumours: Cast, trailer and news for Marvel series

What If? was a hugely experimental move for Marvel Studios – and not just because it was the first animated project within the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

The multiverse-hopping show saw different variations on our favourite Marvel heroes and stories every week, from a super-soldier Peggy Carter to a Star Lord T’Challa to a heartbreakingly evil Dr. Strange.

The story-of-the-week formula means that What If? suits a second season far more than self-contained stories such as WandaVision – but will our universe receive a second instalment of the star-studded animation? And if so, what alternate stories can we expect?

Here’s everything we know so far about What If? season two.

Will there be a What If? season 2

Yes! A second season of What If? was confirmed by Kevin Feige all the way back in 2019, long before the first season was released.

“I’m very happy that we’re doing the What If…? series for Disney+ right now, and I’ve seen most of them,” Feige told Buzzfeed Brazil in December 2019. “We have 1o for season one, we’re already working on the next 10 for season two.”

What If? season 2 release date

Executive producer Brad Winderbaum has explained that as pre-production began back in 2019 we might see What If? season two as early as 2022.

“As you know with animation, it takes a long time to produce,” Winderbaum told Collider. “We were fortunate enough to get the green light on a second season early enough to have a chance to release it next year.”

Winderbaum added that Marvel Studios plans to release a new season of What If? annually, likely confirming that the show will run for a third season and beyond.

What If? season one launched in August 2021 – so given that work started on the second instalment early and the plan is for a yearly cycle, we may well see season two exactly a year later in August 2022.

What If? season 2 episodes

As with season one, the initial plan for What If? season two was to have 10 episodes.

However Winderbaum explained that delays caused by the pandemic meant both seasons were reduced to only nine episodes, with a planned season one episode pushed back into season two.

“We had to push an episode into season two,” Winderbaum told Collider. “It was just, honestly, like everything else, that was a COVID impact. There was an episode that just wouldn’t hit the completion date, but luckily we do get to see it in the second season of the show.”

Winderbaum also confirmed that season two would also be comprised of only nine episodes, though there was no mention about whether any extra planned episodes had been pushed back into a potential season three.

What If? season 2 cast

Disney

Despite an unexpected tussle with Ultron in season one, The Watcher is the only character we can guarantee to be coming back for season two. The Watcher is memorably voiced by Jeffrey Wright, best known for his roles in the James Bond and Hunger Games franchises as well as appearing in Westworld.

While specific cast members have not yet been announced, we’re sure to see familiar faces from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe return, whether they were original Avengers, new favourites or long-forgotten side characters making a triumphant return.

The What If? cast of season one included the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Renner and many, many more – all who could potentially return as endless variants of their characters.

However, as with season one it is unlikely that Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson will return to voice Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow respectively, as the trio have since moved on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sadly it seems we won’t see the return of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther either – executive producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed to SFX magazine that Boseman recorded four episodes, all of which were released as part of season one.

What If? season 2 spoilers

Few details have been released about season two, and the multiversal nature of the show means storylines could literally take place anywhere at anytime.

However we do know that a planned season one episode will fit into proceedings, though no details have been provided about what concept the mysterious episode covered – though presumably it was originally intended to slot into the overarching Ultron storyline.

Head writer A.C. Bradley has also teased how season two will include newer characters from phase four, after season one only explored concepts from the first three phases.

“Season two, we’re very lucky,” Bradley told SYFY WIRE. “We get to play around with some of the movies coming out, or that were supposed to come out earlier due to the pandemic. So hopefully, you’ll see some Black Widow characters, some allusions to the TV shows, and maybe an Eternal or Shang-Chi character will pop up. But that’s the nice thing, that the Marvel universe is constantly expanding, so there’s more and more toys to play with.”

The so-called evil Doctor Strange from season one is rumoured to pop up in live-action in either Spider-Man: Now Way Home or Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, so there is always the possibility he will return in What If? season two also.

What If? season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for What If? season two just yet. The first trailer for What If? season one was released quite far in advance in December 2020 – so we may get our first look at season two by the end of the year.

For now you can dive back into the multiverse of season one with this mid-season sneak peek:

Advertisement

Marvel’s What If…? season 2 will be released on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or with the annual plan for £79.90. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features.