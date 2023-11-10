However, could it become the first to secure a third season? That prospect currently seems to be up in the air, as the show's head writer Eric Martin has suggested the series was always planned as a story of two halves.

Martin told CinemaBlend: "We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season one, first half. Season two, we close the book on Loki and the TVA. Where it goes beyond that, I don't know. I just wanted to tell a full and complete story across those two seasons."

There is, of course, still enough leeway in Martin's answer to suggest a third season could be produced - but will it be, and when would it arrive?

We've gathered everything we know so far about the future of Marvel's Loki – read on for details.

Will there be a Loki season 3?

Loki and Mobius. Disney Plus

Disney Plus is yet to announce whether Loki will return for season 3.

The second season was memorably announced in a post-credits sting at the end of the first finale, which was a show of confidence in what proved to be one of the biggest hits of summer 2021.

That the streamer opted not to do the same this time around is perhaps evidence of uncertainty at Marvel, with Variety recently claiming that executives are concerned by the franchise's fading fortunes.

However, producer Kevin Wright gave RadioTimes.com an alternate view.

"Season 1 ended with such a cliffhanger that [for] season 2, we didn’t want to do that again," he told us in October.

"These are two chapters of the same book, we wanted the end of that book to be really fulfilling - and now there’s other books on the shelf we can tell stories from.

"In all of our streaming going forward, the idea going forward is that all of these should be continuing series, but I would say with this series you have to watch and see!

"It’s teeing up a lot, and there’s a lot of other books we can pull from that shelf and tell stories from."

Wright went on to say that, while season 3 wasn't in the writers' minds during development, that isn't to say it isn't possible.

He added: "We certainly did not develop this season going, 'We have to tee up season 3,' in the way that we did with season 1, where there was a very specific, 'Hey, we’re coming back.'

"But I also think that where this show goes, there certainly can be many, many, many more stories told with Loki in the 'Loki' world, and in other worlds connected to Loki, the character."

When could a potential Loki season 3 be released?

Ke Huy Quan as OB, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Owen Wilson as Mobius in Loki season 2. Gareth Gatrell/Marvel

The second season of Loki took more than two years to get to our screens, so we could be in for another long wait if the show does get renewed again.

For that reason, if Loki does continue, we wouldn't expect season 3 until late 2025 at the earliest.

Who could be in a potential Loki season 3 cast?

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in Loki season 2 Marvel Studios/Gareth Gatrell

If Loki were to come back for a third season, Tom Hiddleston would surely have to return to the title role that made him a household name.

Supporting cast members are less certain, but we wouldn't be surprised to see more from Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, Owen Wilson's Agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15.

Here's a reminder of the Loki cast:

Tom Hiddleston plays Loki

Jonathan Majors plays He Who Remains/Victor Timely/Kang

Sophia Di Martino plays Sylvie

Owen Wilson plays Agent Mobius

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Ravonna Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku plays Hunter B-15

Tara Strong plays Miss Minutes

Eugene Cordero plays Casey

Rafael Casal plays Hunter X-5/Brad Wolfe

Ke Huy Quan plays Ouroboros/OB

What could happen in Loki season 3?

Jonathan Majors in Loki. Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

A key focus in Loki season 2 was the title character's race to understand emerging foe Kang and his variants – such as Victor Timely – all of whom are played by Jonathan Majors, an actor currently at the centre of controversy.

There has been reported uncertainty over whether the storyline involving his time-hopping Marvel villain will continue as planned – but if it were scrapped, what would that mean for Loki season 3?

Loki has been at the forefront of establishing this new character for the MCU, so a sudden change in course could eliminate the need for a third season – or at the very least, drastically alter what it would involve.

Meanwhile, other entries in the franchise could also impact what any future Loki seasons could explore, with the much-anticipated Deadpool 3 speculated to toy with multiversal ideas – although this is unconfirmed for now.

As is often the case with Marvel, we'll just have to wait and see what they have planned.

Is there a trailer for Loki season 3?

Since season 3 is yet to be confirmed, there is no trailer just yet. If one is released, we'll make sure to update this page.

Until then, look back on the madness of season 2 with the most recent instalment's trailer.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

