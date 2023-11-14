For many fans, it felt like the end - but Sylvie actress Sophia Di Martino isn't so sure.

She exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I don’t know if it felt like the end to me, because, I mean, [Loki’s] gonna be pretty busy holding the whole universe together.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"So I don't know, I think for Sylvie it's an interesting one, because obviously he sacrificed so much for everyone to give everyone a chance, but I feel like she's not just going to sit there and twiddle her thumbs, she's sort of drawn to trouble and danger and the fight.

"So I think she'll end up somewhere else, I'm sure."

As with any MCU release, the rumour mill - or, rather, the fan theory mill - has been churning. Some have wondered whether Sylvie could take up the Loki mantle with Hiddleston leaving the MCU for good.

Di Martino's not convinced, however, adding: "I feel like Sylvie is very much her own character. So, whatever she's doing, she's going be doing it as Sylvie, and Loki is irreplaceable.

"So, it will be something different. But obviously, they're connected. So that's always going to be there. Yeah, who knows? It's exciting."

The actress is super keen to return to the MCU, admitting she wants to "see as many stories as I can with Sylvie at the centre".

But, crucially, what form could that take? Of course, it's down to the powers that be at Marvel, but Di Martino has high hopes.

"I don’t know in what form it would take, but I definitely want to see more of Sylvie. I definitely want to put those boots on again. Whether it’s in a movie or another series or Loki [season] 3, I’ll be there."

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Marvel. Marvel

Producer Kevin Wright previously teased the future of the show beyond season 2, explaining to RadioTimes.com: "Season 1 ended with such a cliffhanger that [for] season 2, we didn’t want to do that again.

"These are two chapters of the same book, we wanted the end of that book to be really fulfilling, and now there’s other books on the shelf we can tell stories from."

Loki season 2 is available to stream on Disney Plus now. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.