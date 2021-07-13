Loki season 2 release date: Latest news on the future of Tom Hiddleston’s epic Marvel series

After a decade in his brother’s shadow, Loki has stepped out quite spectacularly in his very own self-titled Disney Plus series, which delivered the streamer its biggest original premiere to date.

New figures from analytics firm Nielsen have revealed that Loki’s first episode accounted for 731 million minutes of viewing time on its week of release, trouncing the records set by WandaVision (434m) and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (495m).

It should come as little surprise then that a second season has been widely suspected for some time, picking up from the events of the climactic finale.

If you’re keen to re-enlist at the Time Variance Authority or see the sweeping romance between Loki and Sylvie continue, read on for all the details we have so far on Loki season two – including potential release date, cast and more.

Will there be a Loki season 2?

While there’s been no official confirmation from Marvel Studios just yet, Loki season two is looking quite likely, according to reports and comments since the start of the year.

In January 2021, Deadline reported that Loki season two is in the works, with head writer Michael Waldron said to be returning to pen the second chapter in the saga.

Marvel declined to comment on the report but executive producer Nate Moore seemed to confirm that Loki is a project envisioned for multiple seasons in an interview just a few months later.

“I think there’s a lot of storytelling in Loki that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off,” Moore told IndieWire. “Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show.

“It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he’s done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people.”

That said, it would still be worth taking these comments with a pinch of salt, as Moore also named The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a contender for a second season but this has now reportedly been adapted into Captain America 4.

Loki season 2 release date: When will it come to Disney Plus?

There’s no confirmed launch date for Loki season two just yet but, according to industry publication Production Weekly, the next episodes could start filming in January 2022.

The first season of Loki shot for approximately six months (not including a pandemic-related hiatus), before going into post-production for an additional half-year.

If the epic streaming series keeps to this cycle for its sophomore showing, RadioTimes.com predicts a Loki season two release date in early 2023, perhaps taking over WandaVision’s January slot.

Loki season 2 cast: Who is returning?

There’s no word yet on which Loki cast members will be returning for season two but it stands to reason that Tom Hiddleston will be back in the title role.

Of course, he isn’t the only Loki in town anymore, so we could very well see more from his mischievous Loki variants, of which Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie has been the most prominent.

We could very well learn more about DeObia Oparei’s Boastful Loki as well as Jack Veal’s Kid Loki, but it’s unclear whether Richard E Grant’s Classic Loki will be able to come back from his encounter with Alioth – then again, the ‘Lokis’ do pride themselves on finding sneaky ways to stay alive.

Fans will be keen to see what happens next for the TVA’s top agents, now revealed to be brainwashed variants, with Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15 and Eugene Cordero’s Casey still on the board.

If the comic books are any indication, we’ll definitely see more of Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer given that she’s one of Kang The Conquerer’s closest allies – but the ruthless TVA judge could instead follow him to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, rather than stick around for Loki season two.

On the other hand, Utopia star Sasha Lane has made an early exit from the MCU as Hunter C-20, who was seemingly killed by Renslayer after realising the truth about the TVA.

Loki season 2 theories: What could happen next?

As is typical for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, little is known about what could happen in a potential second season of Loki, with this week’s series finale likely to offer vital clues.

Many fans have theorised that the show is setting up the arrival of comic book villain Kang The Conquerer, perhaps residing in that mysterious gothic castle spied in the latest episode.

However, others have posited that the mystery architect housed within its walls could simply be yet another Loki variant; after all, founding the TVA would be the most ambitious act of mischief the universe has ever seen.

The Loki season two plot synopsis will likely rest on whether the TVA makes it out of the finale in one piece, with Agent Mobius now on a mission to bring down the rotten organisation from within.

If he succeeds, it would prompt a major status quo change that could set Loki on a completely new and unpredictable adventure in its second season.

Is there a Loki season 2 trailer?

Not just yet. We’re still waiting for confirmation on whether the series is returning at all, so it would be wise to allow some time before expecting any images or footage.

If filming does commence in January 2022 as rumoured, we could well get a trailer by autumn next year.

Loki is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus.