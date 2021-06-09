Who is Agent Mobius, Owen Wilson’s character in Loki?

Marvel Studios have proven time and time again that they aren’t afraid to take a deep dive into their source material to pluck out some truly obscure characters.

Case in point: Agent Mobius M Mobius makes his debut in the first episode of Loki on Disney Plus, a fairly minor character in the comics but one who could see a greatly expanded role in the MCU.

Comedy legend Owen Wilson has been cast as the character, who shot to international fame with hit films like Zoolander and Wedding Crashers – and more recently, has amused the internet with his distinctive pronunciation of “wow”.

If Marvel’s latest streaming series has you keen to know more about one of the galaxy’s most powerful bureaucrats, read on for all the details you need.

Loki: Who is Mobius (Owen Wilson)?

The first episode of Loki on Disney Plus leaves some questions about Agent Mobius unanswered – for example, exactly how long he’s been working for the TVA – but we do get a good idea of what makes him tick (no pun intended).

He is a senior bureaucrat for the TVA, who works alongside his elite hunter squads (also known as Minutemen) and the superior judges, to track down and sentence time criminals.

Mobius takes a particular interest in Loki, intervening in his trial by Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to interview him and form a better understanding of his motivations.

At the end of episode one – spoiler alert – we learn that the reason why he is going to all this trouble is that an alternate version of Loki is currently killing TVA squads and wreaking havoc on the MCU’s so-called Sacred Timeline.

Agent Mobius is not to be confused with fellow Marvel character Morbius aka The Living Vampire, who is soon to be played by Jared Leto in a film from Sony Pictures.

Mobius M Mobius comic book backstory explained

Disney

Mobius M Mobius is a mid-management agent of the Time Variance Authority, who made his first appearance in a Fantastic Four comic where he was seen prosecuting Marvel’s first family for “illegal time use”.

The super team had previously used time travel in order to defeat one of their most powerful foes, Galactus, but this put them squarely on the radar of the TVA.

Ultimately, the super team got away with their charges but Mobius would rear his head again to bother another popular superhero many years later: She-Hulk.

Jennifer Walters fell into the TVA’s bad books after attempting to warn Hawkeye of his imminent death while on a time travel adventure, with Mobius acting as a judge in her trial.

Fortunately, after hearing testimony from the numerous people that She-Hulk has helped in her work as both a superhero and a lawyer, Mobius deems her too important to be erased from existence (the ultimate compliment!).

The appearance of Mobius M Mobius, both in the Marvel comic books and live-action Loki series, is modelled on the character’s co-creator: writer and editor Mark Gruenwald.

Sadly, the prolific Marvel talent is not around to see his character soar in popularity as he passed away back in 1996 following a serious heart attack.

At his request, Gruenwald’s ashes were mixed with ink and used in the printing of a paperback compilation of Squadron Supreme, one of his most popular works.

