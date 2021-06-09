Who is Miss Minutes? Why you recognised her voice – plus Loki’s post-credits explained

The first episode of Loki on Disney Plus features an eccentric breakout character, played by a voice actor who will be very familiar to comic book fans.

Miss Minutes is the animated mascot of the Time Variance Authority, who appears in an informational video played to Loki shortly after his arrival in the organisation’s surreal headquarters.

The character is voiced by none other than Tara Strong, who has worked on a number of beloved projects over the years, including roles as some of Marvel and DC’s most popular comic book characters.

Read on for your full rundown of this intriguing new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the Loki episode one post-credits tease.

Who is Miss Minutes?

Miss Minutes is the mascot of the Time Variance Authority and stars in a short informative video played to those who have been taken into custody for crimes against the MCU’s so-called Sacred Timeline.

“It’s my job to catch you up before you stand trial for your crimes,” she says as the clip begins, with Loki looking utterly bemused as he makes his way towards the TVA attendant’s booth.

He should ensure he pays close attention as the exposition dealt out by Miss Minutes is likely to be highly relevant to future MCU stories, most notably upcoming blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“Long ago, there was a vast multiversal war,” reveals Miss Minutes. “Countless unique timelines battled each other for supremacy, nearly resulting in the total destruction of, well, everything.

“But then, the all-knowing timekeepers emerged, bringing peace by reorganising the multiverse into a single timeline: The Sacred Timeline.”

She goes on to tell Loki that he is a Loki variant, someone who has acted out of accordance with the Timekeeper’s plan for the universe – in his case, by escaping his death at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Miss Minutes continues: “Whatever it was, stepping off your path created a nexus event, which left unchecked could branch off into madness, leading to another multiversal war.”

The use of the term madness seems to be a direct reference to the aforementioned Doctor Strange sequel, which shares a writer with Loki in the form of Rick and Morty alum Michael Waldron.

Who voices Miss Minutes?

The credits for Loki episode one confirm that Miss Minutes is voiced by acclaimed actor Tara Strong, best known for her work on various animated projects, many of which have been comic book themed.

On the small screen, she voiced Magik on the legendary ’90s X-Men cartoon, Raven on DC’s Teen Titans, Huntress and Billy Batson on Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Scarlet Witch on Marvel’s The Super Hero Squad Show and Mary Jane Watson on Ultimate Spider-Man.

More recently, she has become known for her portrayal of popular antihero Harley Quinn in several direct-to-DVD animated films including Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, Batman Ninja and Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

She (kind of) played the character in live-action too, taking a very brief cameo in The CW’s television series Arrow as “Deranged Squad Female”, who was quite overtly inspired by Harley.

Even if you were never into superheroes, you may well have heard Strong’s voice growing up as she also played Dil Pickles and Timmy McNulty on Rugrats, Timmy Turner on The Fairly OddParents and Ben Tennyson on Ben 10.

What happens in Loki’s Miss Minutes post-credits scene?

Loki’s first episode does not have a full post-credits scene like the ones featured in the Marvel movies (and select streaming chapters) but a surprise line from Miss Minutes during the credits has got some fans talking.

In the final few seconds of the credits in the Loki premiere, Miss Minutes is heard repeating a comment from earlier in the episode: “Thanks for visiting the TVA. Don’t hesitate to let us know how we’re doing!”

This is likely not intended to be anything integral to the ongoing plot of the series but could be interpreted as a meta gag targeted at fans eagerly watching at home.

The writers may have wanted to sincerely thank viewers for tuning in, while poking fun at the wild speculation and theories that episode one is sure to spark – as well as the critical comments that are unavoidable on social media.

