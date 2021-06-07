Loki release schedule: When does the next episode come to Disney+?

Loki has been a fan-favourite character for a decade now with Tom Hiddleston first debuting the character and his signature smirk back in 2011’s Thor – and now the Asgardian anti-hero has his very own show. However, in keeping with the titular character’s penchant for mischief, Loki will be mixing things up a bit by debuting on Wednesdays as opposed to the Fridays favoured by WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It doesn’t sound like this new release schedule will hurt Loki one bit, as early reviews are hailing the Thor spin-off as the best Marvel show so far.

There’s already been much excitement over how the series could impact the rest of the MCU, with Loki confirmed to tie into Doctor Strange 2 and rumours the show could also set up Thor: Love and Thunder.

Loki also seems pretty set to introduce the Marvel multiverse also – which could prove a very important plot point in later films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, we still have the entirety of Loki to look forward to first, and we now have the full episode timetable from the much-anticipated premiere to the mysterious finale.

In order to watch Marvel's Loki, you'll need a Disney+ subscription.

For now, read on for everything you need to know about the Loki release schedule.

What time does the next Loki episode come out?

As with most streaming shows, Loki episodes drop around midnight in the US – which translates to a far more reasonable 8:00AM (GMT) on Disney Plus UK on Wednesdays.

The Thor spin-off will arrive more or less simultaneously worldwide, with new episodes available in the USA at 12:00AM PT and 3:00AM ET, while fans in Australia get an early evening showing at 6:00PM on Fridays.

The first episode debuts on Wednesday 9th June.

When does Loki season one release on Disney+?

Marvel’s Loki will premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday 9th June 2021. However, unlike WandaVision, Loki will only launch with one episode on its debut date.

The remaining five episodes will then be released every subsequent Wednesday, with the finale airing on 14th July.

The transmission of Loki will overlap with the release of Black Widow on 9th July, which will also be available on Disney Plus through Premier Access. It has been speculated that Loki’s move to Wednesday was partly to prevent a clash with the Scarlett Johansson blockbuster.

How many episodes are in Loki?

Loki is comprised of six episodes in total, which will be released over a period of six weeks.

This is the same length as previous Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but less than WandaVision’s nine episodes. However, WandaVision’s episodes mostly ran for around twenty minutes in order to emulate sitcoms – Loki’s runtime is set to be a longer 40-50 minutes.

Loki release schedule

Loki’s episode titles are yet to be announced, but we do have a full release schedule. We’re sure the titles will be suitably mischievous…

Loki episode 1: Wednesday 9th June

Loki episode 2: Wednesday 16th June

Loki episode 3: Wednesday 23rd June

Loki episode 4: Wednesday 30th July

Loki episode 5: Wednesday 7th July

Loki episode 6: Wednesday 14th July

Loki comes to Disney Plus on Wednesday 9th June, with new episodes every Wednesday thereafter.