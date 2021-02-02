Every Marvel TV series coming in 2021 and beyond

The Marvel Cinematic Universe officially arrived on Disney Plus with the launch of WandaVision last month and it’s safe to say that this bold series has lived up to the hype.

Fans have had a great time analysing every little clue and easter egg hidden in each episode, while coming up with their own wild theories as to what is really going on in the surreal thriller.

Fortunately, there are plenty more Marvel shows to come this year, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set to debut next month and Loki not far behind.

Looking further ahead, several brand new characters are to make their live-action debut next year, including She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Ironheart.

WandaVision – Airing weekly on Disney Plus

Release date: 15th January 2021 – 5th March 2021

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, Teyonah Paris

Number of Episodes: Nine

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen return as Vision and the Scarlet Witch for this intriguing series, which sees the unusual couple living a seemingly perfect inspired by classic American sitcoms.

Over the course of the series, the real world will start creeping in and the cause of this surreal predicament – as well as the true fate of Vision – will be revealed.

The first WandaVision trailer also gave us a look at Kathryn Hahn’s nosy neighbour Agnes (rumoured to be Agatha Harkness), while Randall Park and Kat Dennings will be reprising their roles from Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thor respectively.

The events of WandaVision will lead directly into upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 19th March 2021

Release date: 19th March 2021 – 23rd April 2021

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily Van Camp, Wyatt Russell and Daniel Bruhl

Number of Episodes: Six

Initially greenlit in April 2019, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will arrive on Disney+ next month and focus on who will wield the iconic shield now that Steve Rogers has retired.

The six-part show will also see Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl reprise their roles as former SHIELD agent Sharon Carter and villainous Baron Zemo respectively.

The show was intended to be the first in Marvel’s Disney+ line-up, but due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it has been moved to second on the starting line.

Loki – May 2021

Release date: May 2021

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E Grant

Number of Episodes: Six

This series will see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the God of Mischief, after successfully evading death for the third time in Avengers: Endgame.

Expect time travel shenanigans, as Loki is expected to introduce the Time Variance Authority, a fictional organisation tasked with monitoring the Marvel Universe’s numerous alternate timelines.

A second season is currently in development.

What If…? – Mid 2021

Release date: Mid 2021

Cast: Michael B Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Neal McDonough, Dominic Cooper, Sean Gunn, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, Toby Jones, Djimon Hounsou, Jeff Goldblum and Michael Rooker

Number of Episodes: 20 (2 seasons of 10)

As the title What If… suggests, this animated anthology series will sow some hypothetical chaos into the MCU.

Based on the comic books of the same name, the series won’t impact the continuity of other shows and films, instead looking at crucial moments in Marvel’s history and wondering what would have happened if they transpired differently.

Actors from the films will reprise their roles in this animated series, including Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man).

Meanwhile, Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright will voice Uatu The Watcher, who will be the common link uniting the episodes of this anthology series.

Hawkeye – Late 2021

Release date: Late 2021

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga

Number of Episodes: Six

The expert archer of the Avengers, Hawkeye, will return in his own TV series, once again played by Jeremy Renner.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series is set to introduce Kate Bishop, who goes on to become Hawkeye’s successor and one of the founding members of the Young Avengers.

Hailee Steinfeld has been cast in the role, while Florence Pugh will return as Yelena Belova following her debut in the long-delayed Black Widow movie.

Ms Marvel – Late 2022

Just announced at #D23Expo, MS. MARVEL, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/serwRYXsRG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019

Release date: Late 2021

Cast: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz

Number of Episodes: TBA

Marvel’s first Muslim superhero is getting her own Disney+ series, Ms Marvel.

Written by Bisha K Ali (of Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral), the series will focus on a Pakistani-American teenager named Kamala Khan, set to be played by newcomer Iman Vellani.

Hailing from a religious family in New Jersey, she has the power of polymorphy – i.e. the ability to stretch and change shape.

The character comes from the award-winning Marvel comic, and Disney confirmed that she will also be appearing in upcoming Marvel movies, including 2022’s Captain Marvel 2.

She-Hulk – 2022

Just announced at #D23Expo, SHE-HULK, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/fUrYwfGLOQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019

Release date: 2022

Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo

Number of Episodes: Ten

A firm favourite in the Marvel comics, She-Hulk is also known by her civilian name Jennifer Walters, a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner who receives an emergency blood transfusion from him.

It’s a life-saving procedure, but causes her to develop Hulk powers herself. She-Hulk was first announced at D23 Expo in August 2019, but no news yet on casting.

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany was announced in the lead role and will appear opposite the Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, during the series – which is said to have a comedic tone.

Moon Knight – 2022

Just announced at #D23Expo, MOON KNIGHT, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/iMHyl7BuAQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019

Release date: 2022

Cast: Oscar Isaac (rumoured), Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy

Number of Episodes: Six

Moon Knight, AKA Marc Spector, is a former CIA agent whose life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After Marc killed his terrorist nemesis Bushman, he became Moon Knight, a vigilante who is perpetually on the brink of complete insanity.

No word yet on a release date or cast, but we do know that The Umbrella Academy’s Jeremy Slater will serve as showrunner.

Secret Invasion

Marvel

Release date: TBC

Cast: Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn

Number of episodes: TBC

Based on the comic book story of the same name, Secret Invasion will follow Nick Fury and his ally Talos (introduced in 2019’s Captain Marvel), as they investigate a covert conquest of Earth by the shape-shifting skrulls.

Ironheart

Marvel Comics

Release date: TBC

Cast: Dominique Thorne

Number of episodes: TBC

Ironheart will introduce teenage genius Riri Williams to the MCU, to be played by If Beale Street Could Talk star Dominique Thorne, as she perfects her first suit of armour and inherits the legacy left by Tony Stark.

Armour Wars

SEAC/Getty

Release date: TBC

Cast: Don Cheadle

Number of episodes: TBC

Inspired by the comic book storyline of the same name, Armour Wars will see Tony Stark’s worst nightmare come true when his technology falls into the wrong hands.

With Stark himself out of the picture following the events of Endgame, Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes (aka War Machine) will need to step up before innocent people get hurt.

Wakanda

Marvel

Release date: TBC

Cast: TBC

Number of episodes: TBC

Announced in February 2021 to be in the early stages of development, a streaming series based on the world of Wakanda is on the way to Disney Plus.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is involved in the project, although it is not currently known if any stars from the movies will reprise their roles.

Marvel Studios shows will stream exclusively on Disney+.