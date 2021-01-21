When is Moon Knight’s release date on Disney Plus? Cast, story and more

News has been pouring in about Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, a star-studded project that brings the cult favourite comic book character into live-action for the first time ever.

Reports broke late last year that Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac was set to play the title role in the streaming series, although notably this development has yet to be confirmed by Disney.

That implies it could still be subject to change, although a tweet from Aaron Moorhead, one of the directors working on Moon Knight, confidently asserts that Isaac will indeed be leading the show.

“I still can’t quite wake up from this dream I’m having, that we’re directing Oscar Isaac in a Marvel show. It’s really happening,” the post read, shared earlier this month.

In addition, The Hollywood Reporter has offered two major casting updates on the series, announcing Ethan Hawke (Training Day) as its undisclosed antagonist and May Calamawy (Ramy) in another key role.

The show will follow Marc Spector, a former CIA agent, is saved by the Moon God Khonshu on a mission and becomes the human avatar of the Egyptian deity on Earth. As far as superhero origins go, it’s one of the more confusing ones.

You can find out more information here about Marvel TV series on Disney+, as the shows look set to have a huge impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can sign up to Disney+ with an annual subscription for £59.99 or £5.99 a month.

Here’s everything we know about Moon Knight.

When is Moon Knight released on Disney+?

No release date has been confirmed as yet, and as there are a fair few series ahead of it in the line of production, it may be a while.

The series was originally intended to start filming in November 2020 in Atlanta, but ongoing coronavirus restrictions may have slowed production while Disney concentrates on earlier series.

According to producer Kevin Feige, Moon Knight will consist of six episodes, each clocking in between 40-50 minutes (via Collider).

Who is in the cast of Moon Knight?

Getty Images

No official casting information has been released as yet, though rumour has it that Star Wars star Oscar Isaac could be in the frame to play Marc Spector.

While the Inside Llewyn Davis and Dune actor is yet to be officially cast as the offbeat superhero, a recent tweet from Moon Knight director Aaron Moorhead seemed to confirm he was signed on for the role.

I still can't quite wake up from this dream I'm having, that we're directing Oscar Isaac in a Marvel show. It's really happening.



Marvel's 'Moon Knight': Indie Auteurs Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Board as Directors (Exclusive) https://t.co/YEru8isE09 via @thr — Aaron Moorhead (@AaronMoorhead) January 8, 2021

GWW had previously reported that Marvel is looking for a “Zac Efron type” ideally of Israeli descent, in order to honour the character’s Jewish origins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ethan Hawke will join Isaac in an undisclosed villainous role, while May Calamawy has also been cast in the series.

Jeremy Slater, who adapted superhero drama The Umbrella Academy to Netflix, will lead the writing team on Moon Knight.

Slater previously also worked on Josh Trank’s ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot, Netflix’s Death Note adaptation and the short-lived Exorcist television series.

In October, Deadline reported that Mohamed Diab would serve as director on the project, although this is yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Who is Moon Knight?

DisneyXD

Well, that’s the question. Marc Spector has a lot of alter egos, which he uses to gather information throughout the world without being noticed. He is a cab driver called Jake Lockley, and a Bruce Wayne-like socialite and millionaire called Steven Grant.

Over the course of his appearance in the comics, his identity has changed, along with his backstory. In some iterations, he possesses superpowers, acting as the vessel for Moon God Khonshu. In others, he is a mere mortal.

It remains to be seen which direction the show’s writing team will take this series, though hints suggest that Moon Knight will be in some ways super-powered in the new series.

You can sign up to Disney+ with an annual subscription for £59.99 or £5.99 a month.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide – or for more Marvel, check out our list of upcoming Marvel movies