Since dropping in January, the first Moon Knight trailer has racked up a staggering 30 million views as avid MCU followers celebrate Oscar Isaac joining the ranks of the juggernaut franchise.

Marvel Studios is about to bring another cult favourite superhero to live-action for the first time ever and fan excitement is clear to see.

The series is also noteworthy for being a darker tale than we typically see from Marvel Studios, with Isaac promising that it will take the topic of mental health "incredibly seriously".

Marc Spector (Isaac) suffers from dissociative identity disorder, often cycling through his various alternate personas – including timid museum worker Steven Grant – while carrying out his crime-fighting duties.

Read on for more details on the Moon Knight cast.

Oscar Isaac plays Steven Grant / Marc Spector / Moon Knight

Marvel/YouTube

Who is Steven Grant? Steven Grant is a mild-mannered man who works at a gift shop in a popular London museum. He struggles with a severe sleep disorder, which blurs the line between his waking life and reality, leaving him in a frequent state of utter disorientation. After someone from a past life makes contact, it becomes apparent that Steven is suffering from dissociative identity disorder.

Who is Marc Spector / Moon Knight? Marc Spector is Steven's original identity. In the comic books, he was a mercenary left for dead in a hostile desert, whose life was saved by the fearsome moon god Khonshu, which chose him as an avatar on Earth. Spector then took on the vigilante codename Moon Knight, working in tandem with several alternate identities – including cab driver Jake Lockley and suited Mr Knight – to fight crime on the streets of New York City.

What else has Oscar Isaac been in? Oscar Isaac has earned much acclaim for his indie work in films such as Inside Llewyn Davis, A Most Violent Year and Ex Machina. This early success led to more mainstream blockbuster work such as the most recent Star Wars trilogy, where he played fighter pilot Poe Dameron, and epic sci-fi adaptation Dune, where he played Atreides family patriarch Duke Leto. On the small screen, he is known for HBO dramas Show Me A Hero and Scenes From A Marriage.

Ethan Hawke plays Arthur Harrow

Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Who is Arthur Harrow? Arthur is a mysterious cult leader associated with the god Ammit, who is said to have represented the worst fears of the ancient Egyptian people. He is set to be a key antagonist to Moon Knight, who he views as the only person standing in the way of him achieving his goals.

What else has Ethan Hawke been in? Hawke is well known to cinephiles for his collaborations with director Richard Linklater, with whom he made the Before trilogy of romantic dramas as well as coming-of-age story Boyhood. He is also known for horror films Sinister and The Purge, as well as blockbusters The Magnificent Seven and Valerian. On the small screen, he recently earned acclaim as star and co-creator of historical drama The Good Lord Bird.

May Calamawy plays Layla El-Faouly

Marvel Studios / Gabor Kotschy

Who is Layla El-Faouly? Little is known about Layla at this time, besides that she is a figure from Marc Spector's past, who has been trying to get back in touch with him for some time.

What else has May Calamawy been in? Calamawy is best known for her main role on acclaimed US comedy-drama Ramy (it's very good).

Gaspard Ulliel plays Midnight Man

Gaspard Ulliel at the Berlinale International Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Who is Midnight Man? A minor villain from the comic books, Midnight Man (also known as Anton Mogart) is a criminal known for stealing priceless treasures and works of art.

What else has Gaspard Ulliel been in? Ulliel appeared in numerous films in his home country France, including biopic Saint Laurent and war drama A Very Long Engagement. He also played a young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 horror film Hannibal Rising. Tragically, he died in January 2022 in a skiing accident, aged just 37.

Lucy Thackeray plays Donna

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Who is Donna? Donna is Steven's colleague at the museum, who often chastises him for his lateness and inefficient work rate.

What else has Lucy Thackeray been in? Thackeray has previously appeared in CBBC series The Dumping Ground and ITV drama Hatton Gardon, based on the real-life heist. She also had a supporting role in Netflix thriller iBoy, starring Maisie Williams.

F Murray Abraham plays Khonshu

Khonshu in Marvel's Moon Knight Disney

Who is Khonshu? Khonshu is the ancient Egyptian god of the moon, who grants Marc Spector his superhuman abilities and uses him as an avatar on the mortal plain.

What else has F Murray Abraham been in? Abraham is an acting veteran whose career began in the early 1970s. His film work includes All the President's Men, Scarface, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Inside Llewyn Davis, the last of which being another collaboration with Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac. On the small screen, he is known for playing Dar Adal in political thriller Homeland and CW Longbottom in the Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest.

