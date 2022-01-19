The Radio Times logo

Moon Knight actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident, aged 37

The actor was involved in a fatal ski accident on Tuesday.

Gaspard Ulliel
Published: Wednesday, 19th January 2022 at 3:25 pm

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died following a ski accident, news agency AFP has confirmed.

Ulliel was set to appear in Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series, and has previously starred in the likes of Hannibal Rising, Saint Laurent, It’s Only the End of the World and A Very Long Engagement.

More to follow. 

