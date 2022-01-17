When is Moon Knight’s release date on Disney Plus? Cast, trailer and more

You can sign up to Disney+ with an annual subscription for £59.99 or £5.99 a month .

No specific release date has been confirmed as yet, and there are a fair few series ahead of it in the line of production, but it has now been confirmed that Moon Knight will premiere on Disney Plus in 2022.

Here’s everything we know about Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight.

Tune in MONDAY💥 for the world trailer premiere of the all-new @DisneyPlus original series, @MarvelStudios ’ #MoonKnight 🌙 during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup on @ESPN / @ABCNetwork . pic.twitter.com/0d0x4MO608

“There’s chaos in you,” Hawke’s character says in the teaser trailer, as Spector morphs into his Moon Knight alter ego.

The 15-second Moon Knight teaser, which contains much of what we saw in Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney Plus Day special, also gives fans a first look at Hawke’s character (below).

And now a new teaser has given fans another look at Moon Knight in full costume (above) ahead of the first trailer, which is set to drop during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup on 17th January.

One of these new TV series is Moon Knight, which will feature Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who is saved by the Moon God Khonshu on a mission and becomes the human avatar of the Egyptian deity on Earth. He’ll star alongside Ethan Hawke as the series’ undisclosed antagonist and May Calamawy (Ramy) in another key role.

On Disney Plus Day, the platform once again confirmed that the series would be “Coming Soon” before sharing footage from the show on the streaming service – more information for which can be found below.

The series was originally intended to start filming in November 2020 in Atlanta, but ongoing coronavirus restrictions may have slowed production while Disney concentrates on earlier series. Filming later began in April 2021 in Budapest before concluding in October 2021.

According to producer Kevin Feige, Moon Knight will consist of six episodes, each clocking in between 40-50 minutes (via Collider).

Moon Knight trailer

The first footage of the series Moon Knight was shown exclusively on Disney Plus as part of the platform’s Disney Plus Day.

The scenes depicted Oscar Isaac in the lead role as he admits he struggles to tell the difference between his dreams and waking life.

We see him staring in the mirror of a bathroom looking rather disturbed whilst also being shown near some Ancient Egyptian artefacts which are in keeping with the character’s comic book lore.

There are also some shots of Isaac in costume as Moon Knight but he is mostly obscured, instead seen from behind or running across a city skyline at night.

Fans can view this exclusive first look of Moon Knight here:

There’s also a training montage to enjoy, posted by Isaac’s production company Mad Gene Media. The footage was posted in April 2021 – the same month Moon Knight entered production – and appears to show Isaac preparing for the show’s fight scenes:

A new trailer for Moon Knight will debut during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup on 17th January, and it was announced with a bit of new footage giving fans another look at Moon Knight in full costume.

The new trailer will air at some point during the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams game on ABC/ ESPN, so watch this space!

Is Oscar Isaac playing Moon Knight?

It’s official – after being linked to the part as far back as October 2020, Marvel has finally confirmed that Oscar Isaac will be playing the titular Moon Knight.

The news was announced through a tweet, with the caption “WE ARE MOONKNIGHT”, a reference to the character’s multiple personalities.

The Inside Llewyn Davis and Dune actor reportedly accepted the role in January 2021, but the casting was not acknowledged by Marvel until May.

There had been several hints since that he was indeed signed up for the lead role, including a tweet from Moon Knight director Aaron Moorhead.

I still can't quite wake up from this dream I'm having, that we're directing Oscar Isaac in a Marvel show. It's really happening.



Marvel's 'Moon Knight': Indie Auteurs Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Board as Directors (Exclusive) https://t.co/YEru8isE09 via @thr — Aaron Moorhead (@AaronMoorhead) January 8, 2021

GWW had previously reported that Marvel is looking for a “Zac Efron type” ideally of Israeli descent, in order to honour the character’s Jewish origins.

Moon Knight cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ethan Hawke will join Isaac in an undisclosed villainous role, while May Calamawy has also been cast in the series.

Jeremy Slater, who adapted superhero drama The Umbrella Academy to Netflix, will lead the writing team on Moon Knight.

Slater previously also worked on Josh Trank’s ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot, Netflix’s Death Note adaptation and the short-lived Exorcist television series.

In October, Deadline reported that Mohamed Diab would serve as director on the project, although this is yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Moon Knight powers

Well, that’s the question. Marc Spector has a lot of alter egos, which he uses to gather information throughout the world without being noticed. He is a cab driver called Jake Lockley, and a Bruce Wayne-like socialite and millionaire called Steven Grant.

Over the course of his appearance in the comics, his identity has changed, along with his backstory. In some iterations, he possesses superpowers, acting as the vessel for Moon God Khonshu. In others, he is a mere mortal.

It remains to be seen which direction the show’s writing team will take this series, though hints suggest that Moon Knight will be in some ways super-powered in the new series.

