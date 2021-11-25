Every upcoming Marvel movie – new release dates over the next few years

You can never have too much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Infinity Saga concluded a decade’s worth of films with Avengers: Endgame back in 2019, but now we have so much more to enjoy after the reversal of Thanos’ actions.

Earlier this year, the television series WandaVision kicked off Phase 4 on Disney+ which kept fans satisfied throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as we waited for our next Marvel fix at the cinema.

Earlier this year, Marvel fanatics were treated to the release of films Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals.

We also can enjoy new episodes of Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld each week on Disney Plus as we wait for the next cinematic outing – and we don’t have long to wait.

In the meantime, be sure to catch up with all of the Marvel movies in order to be best prepared for what is to come.

Note: this article may be updated when new information is presented.

Upcoming Marvel movies with release dates

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 15, 2021

Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Director Jon Watts is on board for Spider-Man: No Way Home, as is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange – who is rumoured to bring the multi-verse to the MCU as several classic Spider-man villains are set to reappear.

Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro have been confirmed to return from Spider-Man 2 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 respectively, setting the internet ablaze with rumours that former web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also cameo.

It must be noted that these rumours have been repeatedly denied – but with speculation that everyone from Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane to Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will pop up, it certainly sounds like there are a few surprises in store.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 6, 2022

Marvel

The multiversal madness continues…

Director Scott Derrickson had been set to return to the magical superhero franchise, with Benedict Cumberbatch also set to make a comeback as the titular Sorcerer Supreme.

However, in January 2020, Derrickson stood aside, citing creative differences – with Spiderman director Sam Raimi replacing him.

That came after a series of apparently contradictory comments about the film’s direction from Derrickson, who had promised “the first scary MCU film,” and Marvel chief Kevin Feige, who was quick to water down that promise – so it remains to be seen quite how terrified audiences will be left by the end product.

Other cast members include Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo) and Benedict Wong (Wong), along with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) despite earlier claims she wouldn’t be reprising her role.

It’s possible that villain Nightmare, who has the power to suck psychic energies from the subconscious minds of dreaming beings, might be involved in Doctor Strange 2.

It was confirmed at Comic-Con in July 2019 that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will also feature in the film following the events of WandaVision, while fellow Disney Plus show Loki is also set to tie into Doctor Strange 2 – possibly due to the multiverse being broken by Sylvie in the finale.

Additionally, Xochitl Gomez has been cast as the super-heroine America Chavez who in the comics is the character Misss America, who hails from another dimension.

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8, 2022

In July 2019 it was revealed that Thor Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi will be back for another Thor sequel, which frankly has muddled all sorts of our predictions already. With Chris Hemsworth set to return as the God of Thunder, expectations will be sky-high for the director/writer and star’s reunion, especially given Ragnarok’s popularity.

But the big news from Comic-Con 2019 was that Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster, who will take on Thor’s mantle as God of Thunder when Thor becomes “unworthy” to wield his hammer. Tessa Thompson has also been confirmed to return to the franchise, with the Guardians of the Galaxy also set to appear after Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan were spotted on set.

And even more exciting is the news of who will play the villain – former Batman Christian Bale is confirmed to star in the film, with his role later revealed as Gorr the God Butcher.

Meanwhile, the film will adapt a Lady Thor story arc from recent a recent Marvel Comics series called The Mighty Thor, by Jason Aaron – which Waititi described as “incredible”.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

It was announced at D23 2019 that Black Panther 2 would return in summer 2022, earning a bit of a promotion after the original movie broke records in its February 2018 release date.

“We’re really hard at work on it trying to give you something special,” director Ryan Coogler told the audience at the time. “We’re gonna take our time; we want it to be right.”

The death of T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 meant the future of the project was uncertain, but it has since been confirmed that Boseman will not be recast or inserted into the film using CGI.

The sequel is instead set to focus on the land of Wakanda and supporting characters such as Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, with speculation that Letitia Wright’s Shuri could take on her brother’s royal mantle.

Others to appear in the film include Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams aka Ironheart.

Finally, I May Destroy You writer-actress Michaela Coel will star in the film in an unknown role.

The Marvels – February 17, 2023

Disney/Marvel

The studio revealed that Captain Marvel 2 was in the works in July 2019, no surprise given that the first film made over one billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

However, as the name suggests the sequel will be a group affair, uniting Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel following the latter’s very own Disney Plus series, as well as Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau after the character appeared as a child in the first film and then gained superpowers as an adult in WandaVision.

There’s a chance the Captain Marvel sequel will explore the 20-odd years between her first movie and the present day, and we’ve explored the possibilities a bit here.

The film may also delve into the world of the villainous Kree and their history with Carol Danvers, or feature more of the Skrulls and tie into the Secret Invasion series on Disney Plus.

Zawe Ashton will star in a villainous role in the film, while the family of Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel will also return for supporting roles after the series.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Marvel

Initially set to be one of the first Phase Four movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit a stumbling block when director James Gunn was fired for controversial tweets in 2018. He was eventually reinstated in early 2019, but production was delayed as Gunn had since committed to directing DC comic book movie The Suicide Squad.

However, Autumn 2021 saw production finally begin.

Not much is known about the threequel, except that it will follow on from Thor: Love and Thunder and Disney Plus spin-off The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The film will likely expand on the second film’s post-credit scene that teased the appearance of long-rumoured comic character Adam Warlock, while the group of mismatched misfits will also be looking to reunite with 2014 Gamora following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The full cast is expected to return, but this may well be the last appearance o the line-up as we know it – Dave Bautista has said that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be his last appearance as Drax, while Gunn has hinted that the film would wrap up the story for the current Guardians and potentially introduce a new team.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – July 28, 2023

Ant-Man emerged as the surprise MVP in Avengers: Endgame, and now it looks like his second sequel could make just as big an impact on the MCU.

Not much is known about the amazingly named Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily are confirmed to be back as the title characters, with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfieffer also returning and Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton playing a recast Cassie Lang.

The big news, however, is Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Major’s casting as Kang the Conqueror, a time-travelling villain set to be the next Thanos-like big bad of the MCU.

Upcoming Marvel movies with no release date

Marvel movies announced but yet to be gifted an official release date include Blade (starring Mahershala Ali as the vampire hunter), and the reboots of the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises.

We also have a fourth Captain America film on the way which will focus on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Upcoming Marvel/Sony movies

Outside of the MCU, there are a few other Marvel-inspired films still in the pipeline, with the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (aka SPUMC).

Morbius – January 28, 2022

Marvel Studios/Sony

Jared Leto stars as scientist-turned-bloodsucker Morbius in this upcoming Sony movie, which spins off the classic Spider-Man villain into his own movie in a similar way to the 2018 Venom movie.

Also starring Doctor Who’s Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson, Morbius is also rumoured to have a secret Spider-Man connection. Despite existing in a separate movie universe, the film’s trailer includes a mysterious Spider-Man mural and is set to star Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Michael Keatonin his role as Adrian Toomes/Vulture. Intriguing…

Upcoming Sony/Marvel movies with no release date

Rumoured movies also in Sony’s firing line include a Spider-Woman film directed by Olivia Wilde, a Kraven the Hunter spin-off and films featuring Spider-Man allies/foes Silver Sable, Black Cat and Madame Web, along with a long-dormant film about Spider-Man baddies The Sinister Six.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.